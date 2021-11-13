BERRYVILLE — Water service will be interrupted to homes and businesses on Berryville’s west side early Sunday morning.
New valves are to be installed on a water main, according to an announcement on the town’s website. Officials couldn’t be reached Friday afternoon for comment on why the new valves are needed.
The interruption is scheduled between 12:15 a.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday. That time frame is an estimate, though. The interruption could go later into the day if needed to replace the valves, the announcement shows.
Affected areas include Westwood Road, Al Smith Circle, and the 800 and 1000 blocks of West Main Street.
D.G. Cooley Elementary School, the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds, the Clarke County Parks & Recreation Department and Chet Hobert Park will be among those affected.
Officials recommend that households fill bathtubs with water before the interruption begins. That can help fulfill needs for non-drinkable water, such as cleaning and washing dishes.
Tap water may appear cloudy or have air pockets immediately after water service is restored. If that happens, officials advise running the cold side of a faucet until the water clears and a steady stream of water begins flowing.
