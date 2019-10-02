BERRYVILLE — Improvements to the popular children's playground in Rose Hill Park downtown will cost about $6,000 more than local officials anticipated.
Original cost estimates were "relatively rough," said Town Manager Keith Dalton.
Enough money already is budgeted to cover the increase, though, so Berryville Town Council's Community Development Committee is forwarding the project to the full council for consideration during its Oct. 8 meeting.
Currently, the John Rixey Moore Playground has four swings; a “playset” with sliding boards, steps and a small elevated tunnel; a four-seat “buckabout” on which children can bounce in seats; two “saddle mates” — animals on springs for children to ride — and an excavation area with several devices containing shovels that resemble small bulldozer blades.
The playset has deteriorated since the playground was re-established at the park in 1998.
Plans are to replace it with "Mullin's Cove," a three-deck playset with various climbing and sliding boards, plus features such as noisemakers and a simulated dashboard where children can pretend to drive.
The structure's usual price is about $20,460, but the manufacturer, GameTime, is giving the town a discount to about $13,300. Dalton said he thinks it might be a model being discontinued so the company can manufacture a newer model.
Among other equipment planned for installation is a basketball "Toss 'N Score" with graphics, a "Beat Club" with plastic musical instruments and a model stock car.
Those features are designed for children ages 2-5. The playground is aimed to attract younger children, Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald mentioned.
During the committee's recent meeting, town officials had about as much fun discussing those features as children might have using them.
"The Beat Club is going to be so bloody annoying," Dalton quipped, to adults when their children are playing the instruments.
He speaks from experience. He's played on one.
Admitting that he probably got some strange looks from passersby, Dalton said he came across one of the devices when he was on vacation out of town, and he tried it. He said, though, the Beat Club doesn't seem to be too loud.
Plans also include replacing the "diggers" in the excavation area; painting and doing other rehab work to swings, saddle mates and other existing equipment; improving safety measures and installing new signs and trash cans.
"I'm really excited," said Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez, the committee's chairperson who has children. "I think this (project) will be a really big improvement" to the playground.
The total cost of the improvements now is estimated at $46,970. That is up from an original estimate of about $41,000, Dalton said.
However, the new estimate is "fairly decent" for the amount of work planned, he said.
Berryville's budget for the current fiscal year includes $60,000 to cover improvements to the playground and the park.
A contractor has told the town that installation of new equipment could occur within 10-12 weeks after the council formally decides to proceed with the improvements. But some work, such as painting, would have to be done in warm weather, Dalton said, so he targeted spring for the improvements to be finished.
The John Rixey Moore Playground is named after a boy who died in 1940, when he was 12. According to Dalton, the playground is frequently used. Children at nearby day care centers are among its regular visitors.
An improvement being considered for the park is the installation of a shade structure, made largely of fabric, near the picnic area at an estimated cost of $3,700, including installation.
Shade would be helpful, Rodriguez said, because "it gets so hot out there" in the summer.
Repairs to the gazebo and basketball court are being considered. Cost estimates are not yet available.
Fence repairs, painting and surface sealant are targeted for the basketball court.
