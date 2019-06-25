BERRYVILLE — The town’s popular downtown playground will undergo improvements in the coming months.
The John Rixey Moore Playground in Rose Hill Park has four swings; a “playset” with sliding boards, steps and a small elevated tunnel; a four-seat “buckabout” on which children can bounce in seats; two “saddle mates” — animals on springs for children to ride — and an excavation area with several devices containing shovels that resemble small bulldozer blades.
Plans are to replace the playset, which has deteriorated since the playground was re-established at its current location in 1998, and “do whatever is needed on the other amenities to spruce them up,” such as repainting them, said Town Manager Keith Dalton.
Equipment in the playground is designed to appeal to children ages 5-12. Plans are to install some additional equipment that will appeal to children ages 2-4, Dalton said. Potential items include a set of toy musical instruments, such as horns that toddlers can toot, and something for them to climb on.
One potential item turned down by Berryville Town Council’s Community Development Committee on Monday was a short ground-level tunnel.
“People would use it at night,” said Councilwoman Diane Harrison, for mischief such as illegal drug exchanges.
Snakes could get inside, too, even in the daytime, Harrison said.
Some type of shade structure may be installed. One is needed, Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez said, because “it’s hotter than Hades in that park when it’s hot.”
If one is installed, it will need to be in a location where it will not obstruct the view of the Christmas tree from Main Street during the holiday season, Dalton said.
Christy Dunkle, the assistant town manager who oversees community development, said the only appropriate location would be behind the gazebo.
Otherwise, the structure would have to be a temporary one.
“There’s got to be something out there (on the market) that can be easily dismantled at the end of the (outdoor recreation) season,” Dalton said.
Rodriguez asked whether the structure could be rented for special events.
The answer is no. The deed to the Rose Hill Park property, donated to the town by the Smithey family, requires the land to be used for cultural, educational or recreational purposes. It expressly forbids using the land for commercial purposes, according to Dalton.
Dalton said he will consult with at least one firm that sells playground equipment — and maybe more — and then present a formal proposal to the committee. If the committee likes it, the proposal will advance to the full council for consideration.
Town officials hope to be able to make the playground improvements this winter. At the least, the improvements will be made by the end of next June, when the coming fiscal year will end, Dalton said. The fiscal 2020 budget includes $60,000 to make improvements to the playground and the park.
The John Rixey Moore Playground is named after a boy who died in 1940, when he was 12. His grave is in Green Hill Cemetery.
Dalton said the playground is used frequently. Among its regular users are children at a couple of nearby day care centers, he said.
