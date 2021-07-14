BERRYVILLE — Berryville Police Chief Neal White on Tuesday blasted officials for allowing five of the state’s eight psychiatric hospitals to indefinitely stop admitting new patients.
Ultimately, it will increase costs for law-enforcement agencies whose officers sometimes must hold mentally ill people in custody either until a state hospital accepts them or the law requires them to be released, White told Berryville Town Council.
That could be as long as 72 to 96 hours — time for which officers are being paid when they’re not actually on patrol, he said.
“It’s a catastrophic failure of the state that’s being imposed upon localities,” White said. “I’m not just blowing smoke.”
His comments prompted to council to informally decide to send a letter to area lawmakers, encouraging them to push the state to improve mental health care.
The five hospitals that have temporarily stopped accepting new patients are Western State Hospital in Staunton, Catawba Hospital in Catawba, Central State Hospital in Petersburg, Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg and Piedmont Geriatric Hospital in Burkeville.
In a letter to mental health services providers, state Behavioral and Developmental Services Commissioner Allison Land indicated the decision was due to a staffing shortage amid a spike in patients, as well as an increase in the number of workers assaulted by patients.
More and more, private mental health care facilities are turning down patients, White said.
“A private hospital can decline (to admit) a person for any reason,” he said. Usually it’s because the person is acting violently, he added, noting “that’s why the police department is called in the first place.”
When a private institution refuses admission, the only other place to go is a state hospital, he continued. In an interview after the council meeting, he described it as being “the bed of last resort.”
If a state bed isn’t available, the mentally ill must remain at a local hospital, with law-enforcement officers watching over them.
White said the Berryville Police Department responded to 87 mental health crisis calls from 2018 to 2020. He couldn’t immediately remember how many resulted in emergency custody or temporary detention orders.
An officer often ends up sitting with a mentally ill patient in the emergency room at a local hospital for an average of 8-10 hours, White estimated, until he or she can be relieved by another officer.
When a patient can be transferred to a state hospital, he said, the typical trip for an officer is “three hours down and three hours back,” not counting the time in the ER. And, each trip requires two officers — one to drive and one to escort the patient.
“It requires multiple officers,” White said. In a small police department like Berryville’s, which has only nine sworn officers, including himself, “it’s like figuring out another weekly (shift) schedule.”
White doesn’t recall a time when Berryville police were delayed in responding to a major emergency because officers on duty were with a patient.
But it’s an issue the public should be concerned about, he said.
“I don’t know if there’s a quick fix,” he said. “But there needs to be a lot more discussion and authentic interest” in finding a solution.
White said he made his remarks because “I needed to speak my peace” on the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.