BERRYVILLE — Area residents and the Berryville Police Department are making sure a lot of needy children have a merry Christmas this year.
In recent weeks, police collected new, unwrapped toys for distribution to families receiving assistance through the Clarke County Department of Social Services (DSS). They recently took five SUV loads of toys — plus six bicycles — to the agency, said Chief Neal White.
“It was a tremendous response” from the public, White said. “It’s more than we’ve collected in previous years.”
Reached away from his office on Monday, White said he didn’t know exactly how many items were donated, but he estimated that about 125 donors participated in the program this year. The police department has been providing toys for Social Services at Christmas for about four or five years, and about 80 people on average have made donations in previous years, he said.
“I was surprised” by this year’s number of donors, White said.
Donors included civic organizations as well as individuals, he mentioned.
Collected items included plush animals, dolls, puzzles, arts and crafts supplies and toy vehicles, according to White.
He speculated as to why donations increased.
“We tried to get the word out earlier” this year that the toy drive was going to be held again, White said. Perhaps that, along with the public being more familiar with the program, contributed to the increase, he said.
From an economic perspective, “perhaps people were in a better position to help out those in need this year,” he added.
DSS Director Brittany Heine couldn’t be reached for comment on the donations Monday afternoon.
White knows that Social Services is grateful for the donations.
So is the police department.
Donors “all deserve the thanks,” White said. “We thank them so much. They’ll make a lot of kids’ holiday.”
