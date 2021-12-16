BERRYVILLE — The Berryville Police Department has earned state accreditation, an honor that fewer than one-third of law enforcement agencies in Virginia have received.
Police Chief Neal White accepted a framed accreditation certificate from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission (VLEPSC) during Tuesday night’s Berryville Town Council meeting.
The department voluntarily spent more than two years working toward accreditation.
Being unaccredited doesn’t mean that a law-enforcement agency isn’t serving the public and/or enforcing laws properly.
Rather, accreditation ensures that the agency maintains the highest professional standards for policing, going above minimum standards under state law, said David Huchler, chief of the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority Police.
Huchler, who is on the VLEPSC’s board, presented White the accreditation certificate.
Via the commission, the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services establishes criteria for accreditation and audits law-enforcement agencies seeking it.
There are 340 law-enforcement agencies — local, state and federal — operating within Virginia. Of those, 105 are accredited by the VLEPSC. That’s roughly 30%.
Huchler said the Berryville Police Department was the 101st agency to become accredited.
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and Winchester Police Department already achieved accreditation. Those are larger agencies than the Berryville Police Department, which has only 10 employees.
For a department of that size, becoming accredited “takes a lot of work and effort,” Huchler said. “But it shows that it’s (the department) the gold standard” among law-enforcement agencies.
Like other accredited agencies, the Berryville Police Department underwent a thorough review of its policies, procedures and internal operations. The review was completed in July 2020 when a revised manual of department general orders — in alignment with accreditation standards — was provided to all employees.
Then the police department spent 18 months ensuring it could prove that it’s complying with VLEPSC standards.
The VLEPSC accreditation manual contains 190 standards among 54 components of police operations.
In October, a team of assessors from the commission spent two days at the department, interviewing employees and reviewing files as part of an initial audit. They determined that the department met accreditation standards.
The department constantly must prove it’s meeting those standards to keep its accreditation. But it’s next formal assessment will occur in about four years.
“We’re very proud of you ... and your force,” Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald told White.
Because obtaining accreditation is an in-depth process, law-enforcement agencies frequently have multiple employees involved. However, Town Manager Keith Dalton said Neal basically shouldered the entire burden.
“He wanted to make sure his officers were doing what they needed to be doing to serve the community,” Dalton said.
He said that devotion impressed the commission because “it’s not something they see” often.
In a unanimous vote, the council approved a resolution of appreciation for White, who has been police chief since 2006.
Accreditation for the police department was “a very nice Christmas present,” White said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.