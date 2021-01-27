BERRYVILLE — The Berryville Police Department is investigating a rash of vandalisms that have occurred on various nights since the start of the year.
Most of the damage has occurred to vehicles, which have had windows broken and tires punctured. However, windows in some structures — such as outbuildings — also have been broken, according to Police Chief Neal White.
The first incidents occurred on Jan. 3 along First and Page streets. They were followed by incidents on Jan. 4 along East Main Street and Virginia Avenue, Jan. 15 along Liberty Street, Jan. 16 along Byrd Avenue and South Church Street and Jan. 17 along Virginia Avenue. The most recent ones occurred on Jan. 19 along Academy Court and Treadwell and Rice streets, reports show.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the police department at 540-955-3863 or 540-955-1234.
Police also ask anyone living in those areas with exterior surveillance cameras to review their video footage. If cameras have captured any images that residents think may help police in the course of the investigation, they are asked to provide it to the department, White said.
The damaged vehicles and structures seem to have been targeted randomly, he said.
White declined to disclose more details. He said, though, “we’ve had some information come forward that’s hopefully going to help us in the investigation and bring about some charges.”
Indications are the perpetrators are “a combination of some people locally and some from out of town,” he said.
To discourage vandalism, residents should park their vehicles in garages if possible. If they can’t, they should park close to street lights near their homes, White said.
Homes and other structures also should be well-lit to make it easier to see trespassers, he said.
“People trying to perpetrate a crime don’t want to be identified,” said White.
“The key part to preventing crime is taking away opportunities (for someone) to commit a crime,” he said.
