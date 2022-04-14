BERRYVILLE — Three projects to improve neighborhood water/sewer infrastructure and alleviate drainage problems are under development in Berryville.
The projects involve making drainage improvements along Virginia Avenue; installing new water mains along Josephine, Bundy and Osborne streets and part of North Church Street; replacing a sewer force main on Josephine; installing a sewage pump station on Osborne and making improvements to the sewage collection system along Osborne and North Church.
Town Manager Keith Dalton received permission from Berryville Town Council on Tuesday to finalize plans for the projects and issue an invitation for bids from contractors interested in doing the work.
Dalton didn't discuss the projects at length, but he detailed them during the March 8 council meeting and discussed them with affected residents during a public information meeting on Feb. 28.
According to Dalton, a garage at a home along Virginia Avenue hinders stormwater from flowing into nearby Town Run. A ditch and a pipe will be installed to get water to the creek, and curbs and gutters will be installed along the street.
Improvements along Josephine Street will include the installation of a water main 12 inches in diameter to replace one only 4 inches in diameter. Three new fire hydrants will be installed. The hydrants won't reduce water pressure to households, and the new infrastructure will improve fire protection overall, Dalton previously said.
New hydrants also will be installed at the intersection of Bundy and North Buckmarsh streets and several other nearby locations. The pump station will serve five homes along Osborne and direct sewage flow to a main along North Church. All of the infrastructure improvements in the neighborhood are intended to improve water/sewer service there, according to Dalton.
Federal economic recovery funds that the town received via the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 will cover the projects' costs.
If contractors are willing to submit single bids for all three projects, "we might can get a better price and get more bang for the buck," Dalton told the council in March.
Affected streets are to be repaved after the new infrastructure is installed.
In another matter at Tuesday's meeting, Bryan Bielinski of Montgomery Court voiced concern to the council about large construction trucks traveling through his neighborhood as the final development phase of Hermitage subdivision continues.
Bielinski, who works at home, said he notices a lot of trucks go down the street each day. They have to turn around, he said, when they realize Montgomery isn't a through street.
"They're going to wear the road out," he said.
He suggested that the intersection of Tyson Drive and Hermitage Boulevard be made a four-way stop to slow neighborhood traffic.
Bielinski's neighbors along Montgomery include both town Recorder Erecka Gibson and Councilman Grant Mazzarino. Gibson also expressed concerns about the trucks.
Mayor Jay Arnold said he will have the town's public works department look into the concerns.
Bielinski is a new resident, having moved to Berryville last October. "It's a great place" to live, he said.
"If you live on Montgomery Court, you're going to have to run for council sometime," Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez joked.
