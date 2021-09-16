BERRYVILLE — Residents and businesses will pay more for water/sewer services beginning Nov. 18.
Berryville Town Council on Tuesday night approved increases in administrative and facilities fees for each service. The fees are intended to help offset day-to-day costs for operating and maintaining the utilities.
The water fee will rise by $5.21, from $7.13 to $12.34. The sewer fee will climb by $2.40, from $4.82 to $7.22.
Those fees were imposed in 2019 as a way of ensuring that all customers contribute toward operations and maintenance costs, regardless of how much or little water they use.
No increases in user rates are forthcoming. Based on usage of 1,000 gallons of water per service, those rates are $8.15 for water and $17.27 for sewer for a total of $25.42. Add the administrative and facilities fees and the total monthly bill is $37.37.
One thousand gallons is about what the average household uses during a month, officials say.
Under the administrative and facility fee hikes, the total monthly bill for such a household will increase by $7.61 to $44.98.
This is the second straight year those fees have increased.
Consultants have recommended that Berryville raise its utility rates and fees over five years to generate revenue to help cover more than $35 million in improvements believed needed to keep the town’s water/sewer system from eventually failing.
Originally, customers weren't billed if they didn't use any water during a billing cycle. An example would be someone who was away from home for an extended time and didn't turn on a faucet or flush a toilet.
The town has since imposed minimum charges of $5 for water and $15 for sewer, so all customers help shoulder operations and maintenance costs.
Mary Ivie of Dorsey Street was the lone speaker during a public hearing on the latest increases, saying she moved to Berryville to escape urban growth in Prince William County and resulting increased charges for services.
But "I've been nickeled-and-dimed to death" since moving to town nine years ago, said Ivie, who is retired. She encouraged the council to take into account financial constraints of people like her.
Following a motion by Recorder Erecka Gibson, the council approved the increases in a unanimous vote among members participating in the meeting. Councilwoman Diane Harrison was absent, and Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez participated by phone.
Also approved were:
• An approximately 2% increase in water/sewer availability fees. Those are charges to connect the utilities to homes and businesses. The charges differ based on sizes of meters needed for the connections.
• A $300 increase, from $1,200 to $1,500, in the meter deposit for hydrants.
• A 50-cent spike, from $2.50 to $3, per linear foot for camera inspections of sewer lines.
