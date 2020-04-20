BERRYVILLE — No address changes will be needed as the Hermitage undergoes further development, according to Town Manager Keith Dalton.
Changes approved by Berryville Town Council on a final subdivision plat will keep some residents from having to get a new street address. But the changes eventually will result in an extension of Norris Street, where Tyson Drive and Dunlap Drive meet, Dalton said.
“But we don’t expect that extension to be developed for many years,” he said.
The extension is not part of the Hermitage’s fifth phase of development, Dalton said. The property it will traverse, if it’s ever developed, is to be a conservation area for the foreseeable future, he said.
Last fall, in preparation for the fifth phase, the council approved a rezoning to align proposed lots with zoning district lines. Officials said the rezoning was needed because of new state stormwater management rules intended to protect water quality.
A new lot layout changed how streets are configured. An original revised design called for Dunlap to intersect with Tyson at a T-shaped intersection.
The latest design was developed after Dunlap residents met with developer Richie Wilkins earlier this year.
Plans show it’s to create “a four-way intersection, but not a four-way stop,” said Mayor Patricia Dickinson.
Officials had suggested that 12 homes on 13 lots with Dunlap addresses, from the intersection of Hermitage Boulevard southward, be given Tyson addresses. That would make it easier, they said, for emergency services crews to locate specific homes in the neighborhood.
Residents balked at the suggestion. They told officials an address change would be a major inconvenience.
Dunlap resident Peter Lawrence said he and his neighbors are “very, very happy” with the outcome.
“I’d never worked with the Town Council before,” Lawrence said. “I was very pleased they listened to us.”
