BERRYVILLE — The town has resumed disconnections for customers with delinquent water/sewer accounts.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, water/sewer disconnections were suspended on March 16 to help customers struggling to pay their bills.
Disconnections resumed on Oct. 6. According to Assistant Town Manager/Treasurer Gregory Jacobs, Berryville had 46 delinquent water and sewer accounts as of that date, and the holders of those accounts owed a total of $15,023.
Ten accounts at least 90 days overdue as of Sept. 15 initially were targeted for collection. By the close of business on Oct. 6, eight of those accounts were paid in full and the other two were disconnected, Jacobs said.
Accounts 60 days past due as of Sept. 15 are now more than 90 days delinquent, he said.
Another round of shut-offs is scheduled for Oct. 27. On that date, all accounts remaining past due will be disconnected, said Jacobs.
A total of 148 customers so far have been notified that their utilities could be shut off on that date if they don’t bring their accounts into good standing.
“Since the April 17 billing, we have been encouraging people (having trouble paying their bills) to stay up to date and ... asking them to contact us to set up payment plans,” Jacobs said. “At this time, we have had only a handful of people contact us.”
Town officials encourage anyone having trouble paying their water/sewer bills to contact FISH of Clarke County for possible help with financial assistance. The organization, which helps Berryville and Clarke County residents in need, can be reached by calling 540- 955-1823 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
FISH asked the town to put information about its assistance in utility bills, and it recently did so, Jacobs said. The information also is on the town’s website at berryvilleva.gov.
“Obviously, we’re concerned,” he said. “We’re trying to be fair to everyone.”
If the pandemic worsens, the town will consider suspending disconnections again if the state recommends it, he said.
Clarke County officials, meanwhile, are considering providing FISH $50,000 to help struggling county residents pay rent and utility bills.
The money would be taken from $2,550,902 obtained through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to cover expenses incurred by the county and its towns to control the pandemic. Rules for the program enable some of the funding to be used to help residents directly.
Through its research, FISH discovered that as of Oct. 6, along with the 46 delinquent Berryville accounts, the Clarke County Sanitary District had 64 past due water/sewer accounts totaling $23,410 and the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative had 172 delinquent accounts totaling about $63,000 in the county.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors will consider approving the FISH allocation when it meets this afternoon. If it is approved, the organization will immediately launch a public assistance program to distribute the funds, County Administrator Chris Boies wrote in a memo to the board’s Finance Committee.
