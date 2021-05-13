BERRYVILLE — Recent state legislation will change when Berryville holds future municipal elections.
Berryville Town Council is considering several options related to the General Assembly’s action. At 7 p.m. Monday, council will hold a public hearing to find out what residents prefer.
In a special election last week, Erecka Gibson was elected as the council’s recorder and Grant Mazzarino was elected as the Ward 3 representative. Both already were holding the seats, having been appointed to them. Gibson was appointed as recorder to succeed Jay Arnold after voters elected him mayor. Mazzarino then was appointed to fill Gibson’s vacated council seat.
Gibson and Mazzarino are to serve the rest of their predecessors’ terms. Gibson is to be recorder until June 30, 2022. Mazzarino’s seat is to expire on June 30, 2024. As things stand now, elections for those seats are to be held in May of those years, respectively.
Earlier this year, the General Assembly adopted legislation prohibiting municipal elections statewide from being held in May. Such elections now must be held in November, alongside federal and/or state races.
Lawmakers said the change will help localities reduce costs for holding elections. Many municipalities, including Berryville, countered that local races will get overshadowed by federal and state contests, which typically draw larger voter turnouts.
Federal elections are held in even-numbered years. State elections are held in odd-numbered years.
Voter turnout in Berryville’s May 2020 general election was roughly 9%. Turnout in last week’s special election was only about 2%. In comparison, turnout across Clarke County for the three November presidential elections from 2012 to 2020 ranged between 76% and 82%.
Clarke County’s Office of Elections oversees Berryville’s elections. Barbara Bosserman, the county’s voter registrar and elections director, said she couldn’t determine specifically how many Berryville residents voted in the three past presidential elections. That’s because in municipal elections, all of the town’s registered voters cast ballots at the same polling place (the county schools’ administrative offices on West Main Street), but in federal and state races, they vote at different precincts in the county’s Russell, Millwood and Buckmarsh districts, depending on where they live.
State code Subsection 24.2-222.1 currently gives local governments authority to adopt ordinances transitioning their May elections to November, any provisions of their charters notwithstanding. The recent legislation takes away that power effective July 1.
Without any action by the council, municipal elections will move to even-numbered years, beginning in 2022. Next year’s election will be for recorder and the Ward 2 and Ward 4 council members. The following election, in November 2024, will be for mayor and the Ward 1 and Ward 3 council members. The four-year terms of those elected will start on the Jan. 1 following the elections.
Town officials have indicated a preference, however, for elections to move to odd-numbered years. That way, the focus of those elections would be on issues closer to home, said Town Manager Keith Dalton.
Monday night’s public hearing will center on a proposed ordinance calling for town elections to be held in odd-numbered years. If the ordinance is adopted, elections already scheduled for November 2022 and November 2024 will move, respectively, to November of this year and November 2023. The coming November election will be for recorder and the council members for Wards 2 and 4. The latter election will be for mayor and the council members for Wards 1 and 3.
If the ordinance is adopted, and the next regular council election occurs on Nov. 2, anyone interested in running for a local seat up for grabs will have to file required paperwork with the county elections office by the state-mandated June 8 deadline. That will give those hopefuls less than a month to circulate petitions to gather signatures of voters supporting them, as is required under state law to be certified an official candidate whose name will appear on the ballot.
“That’s not a lot of time,” Dalton said.
Although the town uses a ward system, council members currently are elected by, and basically are considered to represent, all voters. To Dalton’s understanding, the state legislation requires municipalities using ward systems to now elect council members strictly from among the wards in which candidates live. For instance, only Ward 1 residents can vote for a candidate running for that ward’s seat.
If that’s the case, election hopefuls circulating petitions would only be able to do so within their wards, and each ward would need its own precinct. The latter would force the county elections office to buy more voting equipment, which would end up costing the office more money — instead of less, as lawmakers envisioned.
Bosserman and Robert Mitchell, the town’s part-time attorney, are to be at Monday night’s hearing to explain the legislation’s voting and legal ramifications.
The legislation and what it means for future elections is confusing, Dalton said.
“That’s not your fault,” Ward 4 Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez told him.
If the council opts to do nothing, then eventually decides to move elections to odd-numbered years, it would require General Assembly approval of changes to Berryville’s charter. It also may require any council member in the future to immediately serve a term of less than four years, according to Dalton.
Council members didn’t discuss the legislation or its effects on Berryville elections at length following Dalton’s remarks. But they agreed that a public hearing should be held.
“Giving the public an opportunity to share its opinion would be of value” in determining the right option for the town, Rodriguez said.
