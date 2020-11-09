BERRYVILLE — Concerned about public safety, town officials want Norfolk Southern to find ways to keep trains from blocking the railroad crossing on East Main Street, or at least notify them if a train must stop in the town.
Town employees recently compiled a list of 37 occasions since January 2019 when trains blocked one of two railroad crossings in Berryville for extended periods. Most involved the East Main Street crossing. The other crossing, which is less traveled, is on Josephine Street.
Of those occasions, only about 40% resulted in the East Main Street crossing being blocked. The rest involved trains stopping near the crossing, which kept track sensors activated, resulting in the stop arms at the crossing staying down, Berryville Police Chief Neal White said.
Altogether, the incidents compiled in the town’s list resulted in traffic being blocked for a total of 28 hours and 57 minutes. The shortest blockage lasted only three minutes but the longest, which occurred late at night on Feb. 29 and into the early morning hours on March 1 of this year, lasted 3 hours and 1 minute, police records show.
White and Town Manager Keith Dalton said the instances in which trains have blocked the East Main Street crossing haven’t caused any major problems for emergency responders so far.
“But there always is the possibility,” White said.
Residents also are inconvenienced when trains block the East Main Street crossing, resulting in them needing to turn around and take detours to get where they’re going in their vehicles.
White said he understands trains that stop usually move onto “siding” tracks along the railroad so other trains can pass.
“Logistically that makes sense,” he said. However, amid efforts to lessen the number of tractor-trailers on interstates, trains are carrying more and more freight, resulting in longer trains, he said.
Trains may be up to a mile long, and engineers may not even realize their trains — when stopped — are blocking traffic, White noted. And sidings may not be long enough to accommodate them.
In a letter to Norfolk Southern, White detailed a blockage that lasted from approximately 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — roughly 2½ hours — on Aug. 28, 2019. A train heading north was diverted to a siding so that a southbound train could pass, he recalled.
“Unfortunately,” he told the company, “the southbound train experienced some malfunction which required the northbound train to remain on the siding for an extended period.”
Another problem was the northbound train’s length. “It was far too long for the siding,” White wrote, “and extended beyond the grade crossing.”
“This interruption caused serious traffic issues and delays on the principle east/west roadway within our town,” he continued. In the process, most Berryville police officers had to help redirect traffic as the Public Works Department and the Virginia Department of Transportation figured out detour routes, he said.
Furthermore, he mentioned in the letter, police and the Clarke County 911 Communications Center had to field numerous calls about the interruptions. Some callers were concerned that a derailment possibly had occurred, resulting in hazardous substances being spilled.
White sent his letter to Norfolk Southern in September 2019. Fourteen months later, he hasn’t received a response, he said, adding he is disappointed.
“I’d hate to think we’re not getting a response due to being a small locality,” he said.
In an email to The Winchester Star on Friday, company spokesman Jeff DeGraff wrote that “Norfolk Southern is committed to being a responsible corporate neighbor to all the communities we work in and through, regardless of size.”
“We maintain open lines of communication and when issues arise, we have addressed them as quickly as possible,” wrote DeGraff. “I am not aware of any current concerns, complaints or issues in the Berryville area.”
Anyone with concerns about railroad crossings, he said, can call Norfolk Southern at 1-800-453-2530. He mentioned that the number is on signs posted at all crossings and is monitored by the company around the clock.
Berryville Town Council’s Streets & Utilities Committee has asked Dalton to write letters to state and federal lawmakers, asking for any type of assistance they can provide.
“They have more power than we do as a town” in dealings with Norfolk Southern, said Diane Harrison, the committee’s chairwoman.
Dalton said the committee also is seeking a joint meeting with 911 center officials, police and representatives of the John H. Enders Fire Company & Rescue Squad to discuss the crossing blockages in detail.
“We’re not asking the trains not to come” through Berryville, Harrison said.
Rather, town officials just want some prior notification if a train is going to have to stop, especially for an extended period. That way, emergency crews can know not to travel East Main and crews can post signs for drivers to use alternate routes, Harrison and White said.
The only idea Harrison said she has right now is that maybe train engineers can contact the police department and 911 Center en route if they realize their locomotives are going to have to stop at or near the crossing. But that may not be possible, she acknowledged, depending on what kinds of technology is on board the trains.
Perhaps sidings can be moved to areas where they are not as close to crossings, White said. Yet that could take a lot of money and time, he acknowledged.
He and Harrison agreed that better communication with Norfolk Southern is necessary.
“Conversations lead to resolutions,” White said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.