BERRYVILLE — Residential and business growth in the northern part of town is prompting local officials to seek state funding to improve sidewalks there.
An application for a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant of almost $155,000 will be submitted to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) through its Smart Scale program. That amount includes a 15% contingency fund to cover any unanticipated expenses that arise.
If it receives the state money, Berryville will be required to put forth a 20% local match of approximately $31,200.
TAP provides localities money to expand transportation methods not involving motorized vehicles. Through Smart Scale, the Commonwealth Transportation Board evaluates transportation project proposals using a scoring process.
