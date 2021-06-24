BERRYVILLE — On Jan. 1, the town is likely to become a little larger.
Berryville Town Council on Tuesday launched efforts to incorporate about 130 adjacent acres in Clarke County into the town's boundaries, effective at the start of 2022. The council also directed Mayor Jay Arnold to notify county Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss of Berryville's intentions to annex the properties.
Under an annexation agreement dating to the late 1980s, the county already has informally agreed to let the properties come into the town. The localities must formalize the arrangement now, said Town Manager Keith Dalton. Each of the properties is part of territory specified in the agreement as Annexation Area B, he noted.
One area targeted for annexation includes three properties, comprising about 111.5 acres, along and near the 20 block of Battletown Drive, just north of Bel Voi Drive. The properties are designated for residential and agricultural use. The one adjacent to the street already is connected to Berryville's water/sewer system.
Friant Enterprises is marketing those properties for development. If the annexation deal is not done this year, the soonest that the properties could become part of Berryville would be Jan. 1, 2023. Under the town's pact with the county, annexations can take effect only at the start of new calendar years.
The town could use the tax and utility revenue the properties would bring, Dalton said. But the main concern is ensuring that occupants of any houses developed on the properties get municipal services — including water/sewer, police protection, street lights and garbage collection — without having to wait, he said.
Two residential properties, comprising almost 9.8 acres, in the 300 block of First Street are targeted for annexation, too. The properties are owned by Betty Lou Breese and Charles Paret, a report prepared for the council shows.
Dalton said that as far as he knows, neither owner has asked the town to annex them.
To his understanding, he said, there is interest in one of the properties being used in association with an adjacent property already in the town.
One of the properties already is connected to both water and sewer; the other is connected to just water, the report shows.
Also targeted is Berryville's public works facility, which covers about 8.9 acres in the 200 block of Tom Whitacre Circle, across from Clarke County High School. Being owned by the town, the property already has water/sewer.
Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald asked how many houses are to be built on the Friant properties. Dalton declined to guess, lacking full information about development plans.
"We don't know if it will be developed or not," he said. However, "interest in developing the property has increased," while the number of developable properties in others areas Berryville would like to annex have decreased.
Following a motion by Recorder Erecka Gibson, the vote to pursue annexation was 4-1. McDonald cast the negative vote. She voiced concerns about Berryville becoming too developed and whether town services are adequate to support annexation.
"I know everybody grows. I know that one person ... can't stop development," she said. However, "we need to be mindful of how much building we do around here."
Officials are talking about new homes being added when its police department is "barely functioning" with nine officers, said McDonald.
An extra officer's position was budgeted for the new fiscal year that will start July 1. That came after McDonald said during several past council meetings that having more officers will be needed as Berryville grows.
Police Chief Neal White couldn't be reached on Wednesday for comment on McDonald's remark. Dalton said, though, he believes "the police department is functioning well."
Yet expanding the police force further, as well as expanding utility services, may have to be discussed if — and when — the town experiences future growth, Dalton told the council.
Barring no opposition from the supervisors, the council and the board will hold a joint public hearing on the annexation proposal later this year. Afterward, if it's approved, an ordinance of annexation will have to be filed in land records at the Clarke County Clerk of Circuit Court's Office, Dalton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.