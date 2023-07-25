BERRYVILLE — Often recognized as one of Virginia’s safest places to live, Berryville has seen a crime spurt in the past six months.
Among statistics compiled by the police department: The number of assaults reported from January through June was more than twice the number reported during the same period last year. Reports of property damage were up 40%, while reports of fraud-related crimes were up 50%.
Eighty-eight arrests for various infractions were made, a 33% increase from the 59 made during the first six months of 2022, reports show.
In an interview, Police Chief Neal White wasn’t immediately able to break down arrests by category, based on how statistics are compiled for reporting to the FBI.
Documents indicate, however, that crime reports were deemed unsubstantiated in only a few instances.
It was hard for White to pinpoint factors leading to the crime spikes, except for the fraud incidents. He said instances of assault and property destruction, in particular, “tend to ebb and flow” over time.
Berryville hasn’t suddenly become a hotbed of crime. With only about 4,600 residents, the town doesn’t see as much as crime as larger urban communities. In many categories, an increase of one or two incidents can translate into an increase of 100% or more.
For the past few years, at least, Berryville has annually been ranked by SafeWise as being one the 10 safest towns and cities in Virginia. It currently ranks sixth, although past rankings have placed it as high as second.
SafeWise is an organization devoted to increasing safety education, awareness and preparedness among the public. It compiles its rankings based on crime data reported to the FBI.
From January through June, Berryville police responded to 971 complaints, up from 843 during the same months last year, a report shows. That’s a 15% increase.
Among those incidents were 25 assaults, up from eight during the same period last year — an increase of 212½%.
Based on conversations police officers have had with victims, perpetrators and witnesses alike, White said tensions within households facing economic pressures frequently have triggered assaults, especially when alcohol has been consumed.
“Individuals’ judgments are impaired,” he said. “They’re more apt to make poor decisions and put their hands on each other.”
The number of reports of vandalism and property destruction rose from 15 during the first half of last year to 21 amid the first half of this year, statistics show.
Several incidents recently have occurred at Rose Hill Park. They included a picnic bench being destroyed and bricks pulled up from sidewalks and thrown into Town Run, a creek running through the park.
As a result, White said, police have increased their patrols in the park.
Yet most property damage happens randomly, so it’s hard for police to stop it from occurring, he said.
Instances of fraud climbed from 10 during the first six months of 2022 to 15 during the same period this year. For the most part, incidents involved obtaining money by false pretenses, credit card/ATM machine fraud and identity theft, a report shows.
Fraud has “probably been an underreported crime” in the past, White said. But in recent years, “it’s been exploding as more people are conducting internet-based transactions” for banking and money transfers.
Fortunately, he said, word has spread about the dangers of making such transactions and measures that people can take to reduce their chances of becoming victims. Banks have become more active in alerting customers when transactions show up on their accounts that seem out of line with transactions they usually make, he added.
Making arrests in fraud cases is hard, nevertheless, said White.
Sometimes the perpetrators are outside the United States and local investigators have to work with federal authorities and police in other countries, he mentioned.
And, perpetrators generally “do a very good job of covering their tracks,” he said.
Seven larcenies or thefts were reported from January through June, one less than during those months last year, a report shows.
During the past six months, there have been no instances of motor vehicle thefts or weapons violations, representing 100% declines from the same period in 2022.
No homicides have occurred in recent years.
Policing is a highly-reactive profession, White said, in terms of fighting crime.
“We just try to be as visible as possible” in the community, he said of police, as a crime deterrent.
Berryville Mayor Jay Arnold said he isn’t overly worried about the recent uptick in crime locally.
He agrees with White’s viewpoints.
“You’re always concerned about any increase in crime,” said Arnold. “But a lot of these things you can’t control. A lot of these things you can’t predict or prevent.”
