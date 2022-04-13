BERRYVILLE — The town's tax rates for the new fiscal year to start July 1 are now set.
A resolution adopted by Berryville Town Council on Tuesday keeps the real estate tax rate at 20 cents per $100 of assessed value. At that rate, the owners of a home assessed at $150,000 will continue paying $300 in annual taxes to the town.
The personal property tax rate will remain at $1.25 per $100 of assessment. However, state funds the town receives through the Personal Property Tax Relief Act (PPTRA) of 1998 will continue to cover 70% of most vehicle owners' bills.
"It's likely this will be the last year" at that percentage, said Town Manager Keith Dalton.
Next year's percentage probably will be lower, Dalton said. He cited factors such as increases in vehicle values and Berryville's pot of PPTRA funds shrinking over the years.
The tax rate for business machinery and tools will remain at $1.30 per $100 of assessment.
Nobody spoke during public hearings on the tax rates.
Berryville residents and businesses also must pay Clarke County taxes at different rates.
The town's tax rates are part of Berryville's proposed fiscal 2023 budget. A public hearing on the spending plan itself will be held during the council's May 10 meeting.
In another matter, the council proclaimed May 7 as Arbor Day in Berryville.
Arbor Day is a nationwide observance in support of protecting trees and woodlands.
Berryville has been designated as a "Tree City USA" by the national Arbor Day Foundation in recognition of its efforts along that line.
An Arbor Day celebration will be part of the Clarke County Farmers' Market seasonal grand opening on May 7. Representatives of the Virginia Department of Forestry and Bartlett Tree Service will be there to distribute free saplings and give advice on how to keep trees healthy, according to Berryville Community Development Director Christy Dunkle.
Installing and maintaining trees outside your home helps to enhance the property value, Dunkle said.
Councilwoman Diane Harrison and Allen Kitselman were reappointed to the Berryville Area Development Authority. They will serve new three-year terms expiring on June 30, 2025.
The council voted unanimously to recommend that Clarke County Circuit Court reappoint Willie Jay Briggs, Gwen Malone and Allan McWilliams to the Berryville Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA).
If they're reappointed, Briggs will serve a new five-year term ending on May 9, 2027. Malone's and McWilliams' new terms of the same length will expire on June 12, 2027.
Because the BZA is a quasi-judicial board, its members officially must be appointed by the court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.