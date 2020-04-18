BERRYVILLE — Although a budget is not yet adopted, the town's tax rates for the new fiscal year that will start July 1 are set.
Under an ordinance that Berryville Town Council adopted Tuesday night, the real estate tax rate will drop from 20 cents to 17.741 cents per $100 of assessed value. Generally, that would mean the owners of a home assessed at $150,000 would see their annual tax bill drop from $300 to about $266.
However, a recent property reassessment by Clarke County revealed that homes in the Berryville Magisterial District increased in value by an average of 20% during the past four years.
If the reassessment resulted in the $150,000 home’s value increasing by that percentage, its new fair market value would be $180,000. That would mean the owners would receive a tax bill for about $319. Although the new tax rate would be lower, the bill would be higher.
The current personal property (vehicle) tax rate of $1.25 per $100 of assessed value will remain in effect. Under that rate, the owner of a car assessed at $10,000 technically owes $125 in taxes. However, the town anticipates receiving enough state revenue through the Personal Property Tax Relief Act to cover 70% of vehicle owners’ bills, up to the first $20,000 in the vehicle’s value. As a result, the owner of that car will owe the town only $37.50.
The tax rate for business machinery and tools will remain $1.30 per $100.
A public hearing on the proposed fiscal 2021 budget is scheduled for the council's next regular monthly meeting on May 12.
Clarke County is projecting a roughly $1 million revenue shortfall for the new fiscal year due to economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. In response, the county Board of Supervisors' Finance Committee is recommending that a proposed real estate tax rate hike be canceled to help financially strapped residents, a planned across-the-board employee pay raise be reduced and some proposed expenses be placed in contingency. The full board will consider the recommendations when it meets next Tuesday.
Berryville Mayor Patricia Dickinson said she wants the town to follow the county's lead and plan some spending contingencies.
"I think the public is expecting us to do something" along that line, Dickinson said. "I want the public to know we're making accommodations because things are going to change" financially due to the pandemic.
Assistant Town Manager/Treasurer Gregory Jacobs said he is developing a financial analysis — similar to one prepared by county Joint Administrative Services Director Tom Judge for the supervisors — for the council to examine.
The town's tax rates were set following a public hearing during which nobody spoke. Nobody from the general public attended Tuesday night's council meeting.
In another matter, the council approved the release of a $11,024.04 residual bond to Richmond American Homes related to the Berryville Glen subdivision's construction completed three years ago.
Under the town’s subdivision ordinance, a developer must furnish a bond amounting to 10% of the total construction costs for improvements to the land to guarantee against faulty materials and craftsmanship. That “maintenance bond” must remain in force for at least a year.
