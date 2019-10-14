BERRYVILLE — Berryville will observe Halloween on Halloween.
During its recent meeting, Town Council scheduled this year’s trick-or-treating time for 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
That’s the date Halloween traditionally is observed. However, the town annually sets a time and date for its observance. Scheduling is based on factors such as giving adults time to get home from work before they start answering doorbells for trick or treaters and not keeping children out too late, according to Police Chief Neal White.
The town’s Halloween observance last year also was on Oct. 31.
In another matter, council authorized town staff to proceed with planned improvements to the John Rixey Moore Playground and surrounding Rose Hill Park downtown.
Playground improvements will include replacing the roughly 20-year-old playset; installing toy musical instruments and a model stock car; replacing the “diggers” in the excavation area; painting and other rehab work to swings, saddle mates and other existing equipment; upgrading safety features and installing new signs and trash cans.
The playground is geared toward younger children.
A shade structure will be installed in the park. Town Manager Keith Dalton said work crews will be able to remove the structure each winter and then replace it when warm weather arrives.
The project is expected to cost about $50,700. The town budgeted $60,000 for it.
Improvements should be completed by the spring, according to Dalton.
Officials are considering installing security cameras at the park to deter vandalism to the gazebo.
“It certainly is a problem periodically,” Dalton said, “... people taking out their anger on the gazebo” or damaging it as a prank.
The council also:
Set bond amounts for the planned Shenandoah Crossing subdivision. The bonds, required by the town’s subdivision ordinance, will be $217,361 for erosion and sediment control measures, such as stormwater detention pond and silt fence installation, and $5,155,365 for public improvements, such as sidewalks and streets. Each amount includes a 25% contingency. Shenandoah Crossing is to be developed by home-building company D.R. Horton Inc. on 42 acres at the southeast corner of Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) and North Buckmarsh Street (U.S. 340) on Berryville’s north side. The subdivision eventually is to have more than 80 houses. Plans for the subdivision have been in the works for more than a decade.
Reappointed Allen Kitselman to the Berryville Area Development Authority (BADA). He will serve a three-year term ending in 2022. A member of the BADA since 1999, Kitselman currently is its chairman.
