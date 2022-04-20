BERRYVILLE — The Town Council has approved Berryville's portion of a lawsuit settlement concerning the taxation of a senior living complex.
During a special meeting on Tuesday that lasted three minutes, the council approved issuing MDC Berryville LLC a refund of $24,856.51 for overpayment of taxes during the 2020 and 2021 tax years.
MDC, which owns Robert Regan Village at 430 Mosby Blvd., claimed that a real estate assessment for the property was greater than the fair market value.
In March, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors voted to issue MDC a refund of $77,691.71
As part of the settlement, the localities will assess the property at $16.7 million, a document shows.
