BERRYVILLE — Although its ranking on a statewide list dropped slightly this year, Berryville remains one of the safest places to live in Virginia.
The Clarke County town with a population of 4,361 placed fourth on SafeWise’s list of Virginia’s 20 Safest Cities for 2020. It dropped from second place last year.
“But still being ranked in the Top 10 is admirable,” said Berryville Police Chief Neal White.
SafeWise is a security research firm that tests home security products and companies. It issues Safest Cities lists for all 50 states each year.
Rankings are based on how localities compare to each other based on data collected by the FBI.
Berryville residents don’t have to worry much about becoming a victim of violence. The town’s violent crime rate so far this year is the lowest in Virginia at 0.2 per 1,000 residents. It dropped to that level last year from 0.9 percent in 2018, statistics show.
The property crime rate has continued to decline. The rate was 10.2 per 1,000 in 2018 before dropping to 8.8 last year, and then to 8.3 so far this year.
Berryville Police Department statistics show that 106 criminal arrests were made last year, up from 88 in 2018. White has attributed the increase largely to population growth within the region.
As of June, the latest month for which data is available, police had made 63 criminal arrests so far this year, up from 44 during the first six months of 2019.
This year’s arrests included 28 for having illegal drugs or paraphernalia, six for assault and battery, four for weapons violations, three for resisting arrest, two for assault and battery on an officer, two for driving under the influence, two for failing to obey an officer, two for being drunk in public, two for protective order violations, two for shoplifting, one for trespassing and one for a capias. Eight other arrests were labeled as miscellaneous.
White said he believes the town’s low crime levels are “reflective of the efforts between the police department and the community to keep Berryville a safe place for everybody.”
The department tries to maintain “open lines with the community,” White said. Anyone can call or email and let police know about safety and security concerns of which they’re aware, he said.
Among other examples, officers try to be approachable while on patrol. They make presentations to community groups about how to stay safe, and they are glad to do security checks at homes and businesses when owners or occupants are way for extended periods, according to White.
“We want to foster good relationships with the community,” he added. “But there’s always room for improvement.”
In 2018, Berryville ranked ninth among cities and towns on Virginia’s list before rising to the second safest community last year.
Winchester didn’t make the Top 20 list this year. Neither did any other towns in Clarke or Frederick counties.
The nearest places to also make the list are in Loudoun County.
Purcellville, population 10,090, ranks sixth this year with a violent crime rate of 1.3 and a property crime rate of 4.6 per 1,000 residents. Its ranking is up from ninth last year.
Leesburg, population 56,030, joins the list this year, taking 18th place. It has a violent crime rate of 1.8 and a property crime rate of 11.2 per 1,000 people, the list shows.
Two towns in Rockingham County top the 2020 list.
Broadway, population 3,908, jumped nine notches to 1st place with its violent crime rate of 0.3 and its property crime rate of 2.3 per 1,000.
Bridgewater, a college town of 6,125 residents, dropped from first to second place in the survey with a violent crime rate of 0.5 and a property crime rate of 4.1 per 1,000.
Other localities to make this year’s list were Lexington (third), Vienna (fifth), Blacksburg (seventh), Buena Vista (eighth), Manassas Park (ninth), Falls Church (10th), Tazewell (11th), Poquoson (12th), Herndon (13th), Smithfield (14th), Abingdon (15th), Williamsburg (16th), Orange (17th), Fairfax city (19th) and Covington (20th).
