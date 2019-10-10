BERRYVILLE — Visitors at a local store next weekend will be able to meet six area residents who have written books.
The “Meet Your Local Authors” event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Berryville Treasures, an arts and crafts store on West Main Street downtown.
Participating authors will include Sara Mitchell, Micki Smith, Millie Curtis, Misty J. Harris, Lutricia Lopez and Jim Ellingsworth. They have written a total of 16 books among them, said Brenda McLeod, an artist/vendor at the store.
Their publications range from self-help books to stories about area happenings in the past, she said. One author has written a children’s book.
Curtis has written nine books altogether, McLeod mentioned.
In the Winchester/Berryville area, “there are a lot more authors than people may realize,” McLeod said. “We have a lot of talent in the area.”
This will be the first such event held at Berryville Treasures. Those who operate the store want people to be able to get to know local authors, McLeod said.
She believes people are more likely to buy books they know have been written by people who live near them.
When readers talk with authors, she said, “it gives you an understanding of the mindset that they were in when they wrote their books.” With nonfiction, for instance, it helps readers better understand circumstances presented within the pages, how the authors reacted to them and the authors’ reasons for writing about them.
The event is free to attend. Light refreshments will be served.
According to its Facebook page, Berryville Treasures features hand-made items created by local artisans and crafters. Items they make and sell include pottery, jewelry, home furnishings, stained glass, photography, wood turnings, baby and doll clothes, toys, candles, soaps and crocheted and knitted items.
Almost every item for sale has been made by an area resident, McLeod said.
“We try to focus on local talent” to give customers a unique shopping experience, she said.
