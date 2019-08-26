BERRYVILLE — Consultants estimate that alleviating stormwater drainage problems in northwest Berryville could cost the town nearly $300,000.
Pennoni Associates Inc. will present its recommendations to Berryville Town Council’s Streets and Utilities Committee at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The public will be able to ask questions and make comments at the end of the presentation, said Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager for community development and operations.
Many residents have told town officials they are frustrated with stormwater collecting in their yards and/or getting into their basements. Last year was extremely rainy, which brought the problems to the forefront. But the problems have been occurring for years, according to Councilwoman Diane Harrison, who chairs the committee.
Officials decided to initially focus on improving drainage in areas downstream of the Battlefield Estates subdivision near Clarke County High School. Most of the complaints have been from people in those neighborhoods.
Town Manager Keith Dalton outlined the recommendations in a memorandum to the committee.
Pennoni recommends that a level spreader — an erosion control device — be altered. That would enable water flow from Archer Court to blend with flow from Ashby Court. All of it then could be released onto the rears of lots along Walnut Street.
The firm also suggests installing an underdrain at the release point to channel the water about 1,000 feet to the east. An underdrain is perforated pipes installed in the ground to keep ponding water from soaking the soil too much.
Those recommendations, estimated to cost $82,000, do not provide for releasing the water into North Buckmarsh Street’s storm drain system, Dalton mentioned in the memo.
The construction process mostly would affect three properties through which water would be conveyed from Ashby and Archer to Walnut, Dalton wrote. However, those properties should benefit most from the recommendations, he emphasized.
At the detention pond on Jackson Drive, Pennoni recommends replacing the existing drainage structure to create a larger orifice and increase the discharge rate. The firm also suggests installing a second discharge structure at a higher elevation near West Main Street to shift water flow when necessary into the storm drain system on the street’s south side, which is in the Town Run watershed.
The estimated cost of those recommendations is $13,000. No easements seem to be needed, Dalton wrote.
He is cautious, though. Town officials must determine how much those recommendations will benefit properties below the pond, and they must find out the potential risks of diverting the water, he wrote.
The pond is designed to hold water it collects for up to 30 hours, in the process releasing the water at a controlled rate before it dries out. Mayor Patricia Dickinson has said she never has seen any water in the pond, and she believes something should be done to slow water flow out of it.
Pennoni recommends installing a culvert along Academy Street from the northwest corner of its intersection with Dorsey Street to a point about 140 feet to the south. It also suggests installing an underdrain from the point at which a culvert just south of 2 Dorsey St. and a proposed level spreader just west of 311 Treadwell St. release water into the storm drain system near the intersection of Main and Smith streets.
The combined cost of those projects, intended to work together to help alleviate drainage problems, is estimated at $111,000.
No more than eight easements will have to be obtained for the underdrain’s installation, Dalton wrote.
Pennoni also suggests replacing three culverts and regrading roadside ditches along Dorsey and Treadwell, with an option to extend culverts from the level spreader’s outfall. The cost is estimated at $51,000 to $88,000, depending on how much work is done to culverts.
However, Dalton is unsure whether that project should be pursued. He believes it could be unnecessary and disruptive to homeowners, his memo showed.
Water currently ponds temporarily at the Dorsey/Treadwell intersection’s northwest and southwest corners but to town employees’ knowledge, the ponding does not encroach into the streets or cause any other major problems, he wrote.
The culvert extensions would reroute water flowing through the lot at 311 Treadwell. That would be “a costly alteration to a drainage pattern that was anticipated when the lot in question was graded and its house sited,” Dalton wrote.
If the council was to pursue all of the recommendations, the total cost would be as much as $294,000, Pennoni’s estimates show.
No decisions will be made during Tuesday’s meeting, Dunkle said. The committee is to review the recommendations and then provide guidance to the entire council as to how to proceed. Any recommendations pursued will have to be designed, and easements will have to be acquired, before construction occurs. Officials also will have to determine how to pay for the improvements.
A notice of the meeting was sent to homeowners that the improvements would affect, Dunkle said. “We’re expecting a pretty good turnout.”
The meeting will be held in the council/board of supervisors chambers on the second floor of the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.