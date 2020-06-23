BERRYVILLE — New street lights will not be installed downtown until next year at the earliest.
Berryville Town Council members want to see how the COVID-19 pandemic affects town finances first.
After some Berryville Town Council members indicated existing lights were too dim, a pilot project was conducted. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) installed new lights of varying strengths, plus new overhead arms of different lengths, at three locations — two along East Main Street and one in Hogan's Alley. Public opinion was then obtained.
Existing street lights vary in terms of wattage, bulb types and arm lengths.
Based on responses to an online survey, officials determined the best option was to replace 19 current lights and fixtures along Main, Buckmarsh and Crow streets with 70-watt, light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs on arms 10 feet long.
A 140-watt bulb installed as part of the pilot project at one location was "determined to be too bright," said Town Manager Keith Dalton.
Most street lamps downtown use orange-glowing, high-pressure sodium bulbs which shine for about 15,000 hours. LED bulbs, on the other hand, shine for about 40,000 hours. They also emit light downward instead of all around, causing the illuminated area to be brighter, even though sodium bulbs actually emit more light, according to REC officials.
REC has estimated the cost of installing the new lights and arms at $5,875. Town staff members recommended to the council that reserve funds be used to cover the cost.
However, council members recently decided to postpone the project at least until January.
Replacing the lights and the fixtures is "a good thing to do," Dalton said. "But we want to see how the town's finances fare."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.