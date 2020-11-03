BERRYVILLE — Improving street lighting downtown will cost more than expected.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) originally told town officials that the project would cost $5,875. The cooperative recently gave an updated cost figure of $6,161.
Town Manager Keith Dalton didn’t know the reason for the price increase.
“We received the original estimate some time back, and we asked for an updated one,” Dalton said.
The increase probably is due to inflation and/or supply issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, he surmised.
Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager for community development and operations, has been working directly with REC on the project. She couldn’t be reached for comment Monday afternoon.
Berryville Town Council members and other residents have said it’s too dark in some parts of the central business district at night.
In response to their concerns, a pilot lighting improvement project was done. Lights of different intensities, as well as new overhead arms of different lengths, were installed at three locations — two along East Main Street and one in Hogan’s Alley.
Residents then were surveyed online to get their opinions. Based on the responses, officials determined the best option was to replace 19 current lights and fixtures along Main, Buckmarsh and Crow streets with 70-watt, light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs on arms 10 feet long.
A 140-watt bulb installed at one location as part of the experiment was deemed too bright.
Current street lights downtown are of different wattages, bulb types and arm lengths.
Most light fixtures in the district use orange-glowing, high-pressure sodium bulbs that shine for about 15,000 hours. In comparison, LED bulbs shine for roughly 40,000 hours before having to be replaced. They also emit light downward instead of all around, causing the illuminated area to be brighter, although sodium bulbs actually emit more light, REC officials have said.
Street lighting improvements may not occur right away. Plans have been to include the project in budgeting for the fiscal year that will start next July.
Yet there is a possibility for getting it done sooner.
Because of concerns about how the pandemic might affect finances, the town postponed buying new outdoor Christmas decorations. The council’s Streets & Utilities Committee has indicated it would like to see some of the money saved by not buying the decorations put toward new street lighting instead.
The full council will consider that idea when it meets next Tuesday night, Dalton said.
