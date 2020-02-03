BERRYVILLE — Town officials don’t want another truck to crash into a local business.
That is prompting them to try and find a way to make improvements to the intersection of East Main Street and Jack Enders Boulevard.
Shortly before Christmas, a Leesburg man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and destruction of property after he drove a pickup into Berryville True Value Hardware at 600 E. Main St. and caused at least $10,000 in damage to the building. Police said the driver apparently traveled north on Enders and failed to stop at the intersection with Main, then continued north and struck the store.
Town Manager Keith Dalton recently told Berryville Town Council’s Streets and Utilities Committee that several complaints about the intersection have been received from residents.
Among those complaints: The sight distance to the east, when entering Main Street from Enders Boulevard, is limited because of vehicles in an adjacent parking lot, and large trucks are crossing into the boulevard’s westbound turn lane when they are turning east. That has caused at least one accident at the intersection, Dalton said.
Enders connects the Clarke County Business Park with Main Street.
The town is working with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to address the concerns.
Dalton and Police Chief Neal White recently met with VDOT staff. They observed traffic at the intersection for about 30 minutes. One of their observations, Dalton wrote in a report to the committee, was that “many drivers (of various types of vehicles) turning (left) from East Main Street onto Jack Enders Boulevard are crossing into the westbound turn lane” of Enders.
Both are two-lane roads.
VDOT is reviewing the findings and will try to determine how to mark the intersection differently to encourage drivers turning east to stay out of the westbound turn lane, Dalton said.
The location of the “stop bars” painted on Enders also is being evaluated, he said.
“I believe striping changes on the street will help,” Dalton added.
Mayor Patricia Dickinson is not sure. When it’s raining, she said, “people get confused” because it’s hard for them to see lines painted on pavement.
Other ideas that have been posed include placing a sign along Enders — ahead of the stop sign — to alert drivers that they must turn either right or left at the intersection, as well as installing some type of barrier along East Main in front of the store.
Councilwoman Diane Harrison doesn’t like the latter idea.
“I think it would be a huge encroachment to the business,” said Harrison, the Streets and Utilities Committee’s chair.
VDOT has been asked to provide the town a copy of plans used toward a previous upgrade of the intersection. Dalton said that will provide information on existing rights of way and easements, helping to “shed light on whether measures can be taken to improve sight distance” there.
(6) comments
Really, Would any of the cited intersection improvements have prevented the drunk driver from plowing into the building?
For heaven's sake, when blindly DRUNKEN people get into accidents and run into things, it's not the intersection's fault.....I'm betting its wasn't the driver's first DUI.
Agreed! The money would be better spent towards maintaining the Green Hill cemetery, since it's obviously in horrible disrepair. New gravel for the driving paths, lawn maintenance, tree and shrub maintenance are SEVERELY LACKING. Why is it looking so run down???
Why take cars away from folks? Cars kill people. Just like guns do the killing not the person behind the wheel or trigger.
Because CONTROL supersedes common sense when it comes to libs.
*** Why not take cars.... correction...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.