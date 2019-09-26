BERRYVILLE — Town Run and Virginia Street are targeted for stormwater drainage improvements after work to alleviate problems in northwest Berryville gets started.
Town Manager Keith Dalton presented preliminary engineering reports for projects in those areas to Berryville Town Council’s Streets and Utilities Committee on Tuesday.
Most stormwater drainage complaints to the town have been from residents in areas downstream of the Battlefield Estates subdivision near Clarke County High School. As a result, officials decided to focus attention on those areas first. Engineering firm Pennoni & Associates has begun work on detailed plans to address drainage problems there.
It’s best to find out what ultimately should be done in those areas before developing thorough plans for Town Run and Virginia Street, Dalton told the subcommittee. Work done in northwest Berryville could affect stormwater flow elsewhere, he said.
Town Run is a creek running from a stormwater detention pond near the Hermitage subdivision eastward and which collects water runoff from nearby properties, including ones in the Fellowship Square area near Page Street. Virginia Street connects with East Main Street east of downtown and doglegs, with each of its legs being a dead end.
As a drainage conduit, “Town Run functions relatively well,” Mayor Patricia Dickinson said, “but we have places along it that see flooding.”
One she mentioned is a stretch just east of Lincoln Avenue’s intersection with East Main. She said vegetation growing over a pipe results in flooding behind someone’s house.
“No wholesale improvements” have been made to Town Run in recent decades, Dalton said.
Water that collects on Virginia Avenue itself is a hazard to drivers, said Councilwoman Diane Harrison, the committee’s chairperson.
It also damages the pavement, said Dalton.
Funding for a formal engineering study for Virginia Street was budgeted for the current fiscal year. Dalton said he therefore will “turn it loose” so Pennoni can get started on the study.
Town Run is a larger project, so the full council should discuss exactly what it should involve, he said. In the meantime, he will refine the preliminary report, he said.
The weather has been mostly dry lately.
Ron Mislowsky, director of Pennoni’s office in Winchester, said it will take as long as six months for the firm to do formal engineering studies, especially for Town Run.
“We can’t solve everybody’s problems,” Dickinson said, “but we’re going to do the best we can.”
A map in the Town Run preliminary report tracks the creek — which becomes Dog Run outside the municipal limits — to Clermont Farm, run by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
“It would be a really neat project,” Dalton said, if the town could somehow work with the state on an effort to protect wetlands as well as water quality.
Has there been any testing of the Town Run water to see the extent of contamination it might already have, from multiple points of run-off?
