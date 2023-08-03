BERRYVILLE — An 18-year-old Berryville woman died as a result of injuries she sustained Wednesday morning during a car-train collision in Fauquier County, according to a Virginia State Police news release.
The woman, a passenger in the car, was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, the release states.
State police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey said Wednesday afternoon that police were still attempting to notify her next of kin, so her identity and the identities of two others injured in the crash were not being released at this time.
The car’s driver, a 19-year-old Winchester man, sustained serious injuries and also was flown to INOVA Fairfax. Another passenger, a 20-year-old Leesburg man, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center, according to the release.
The accident occurred at 12:22 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) and Route 712 (Delaplane Grade Road) in Fauquier.
According to the release, a 2015 Honda Accord was traveling north on U.S. 17 when it came upon a railroad crossing where traffic had stopped for an approaching train. The Honda crossed the center line and went around the stopped vehicles, disregarding the railroad crossing arms. The car then attempted to cross the railroad tracks when it collided with an eastbound Norfolk Southern train.
The train remained on the scene following the accident, and nobody aboard it was injured.
Coffey said the Honda had been reported stolen from the Winchester area.
Charges are pending as the accident remains under investigation, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.