BERRYVILLE — More contaminant testing is being done to try and get a grip on elevated levels of haloacetic acids (HAAs) in Berryville's water supply.
Public water systems are mandated to test water for chlorination byproducts every three months. However, Berryville now is testing its system weekly for certain contaminates and biweekly for others, Town Manager Keith Dalton said during an interview Wednesday afternoon.
Both raw and treated water is being tested, as is water at various points in the distribution system, "to see where byproducts are developing and, hopefully, find out why," said Dalton.
Pennoni Associates Inc., a consultant engineering firm, is evaluating the system and Berryville's treatment processes. When the evaluation is completed, town and Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Office of Drinking Water staff will review it to determine appropriate adjustments to the processes and/or how the system is managed, a notice on the town's website shows.
Based on the firm's findings so far, "your water, compared to most ... is extremely clean," Tom Frederick, Pennoni's director of water and wastewater practice, told Berryville Town Council on Tuesday.
There is no immediate risk to public health, and residents don't need to use an alternative water source — such as bottled water — for drinking, bathing or other household purposes, Dalton emphasized.
Federal and state health officials say, though, people who drink water containing high levels of HAAs over many years may have an increased risk of developing cancer and/or other health problems. For that reason, Berryville officials advise residents who are especially concerned to consult their doctors.
HAAs are byproducts formed when chlorine used to disinfect water reacts with organic matter in the water. Examples of organic matter include leaves that fall into the Shenandoah River, which is Berryville's water source, or animal feces that gets into the river.
Cities and towns with rivers as their water sources are required to disinfect the water to kill harmful bacteria and other contaminants in it. Chlorine is the disinfectant used most nationwide.
The standard for HAAs in public water systems is no more than 0.060 mg/L.
In late January, the town informed customers that the average level of HAAs in Berryville’s water supply last year was 0.061 mg/L, based on quarterly tests. By March, the acid levels were complying with state standards again. Yet the average level during the four-quarter period ending with the second quarter of 2023 was 0.066 mg/L.
The elevated level is an extremely small amount of contamination. Based on his calculations, Frederick told the council that when compared to the approximately 24,900-mile distance around the Earth at the equator, the HAA level would be only about 90 inches.
VDH regulations are based on four-quarter averages of test results because individual quarters are prone to exceeding maximum contaminant levels, especially during warm months, according to Ernest Bussert, chief operator of Berryville's water treatment plant.
"Water providers must strike a balance between ensuring disinfection, maintaining necessary chlorine residual levels, and not exceeding chlorination byproduct limits over time," Bussert wrote in a letter to water customers.
Dalton said adjustments to chlorine and permanganate feeds in Berryville's system already have been made. Potassium permanganate is an oxydizing agent used in disinfecting processes.
Potential future adjustments that Frederick mentioned include replacing membranes and other equipment in the filtration and treatment systems.
But the VDH has "told us to hold steady," Dalton said, and not make any further adjustments until Pennoni completes its evaluation.
"We're going to have to be deliberate and patient as we walk through this process," he added.
Town officials think at least some of the problem stems from "old water" that has been in the system for a while — such as in storage tanks — and not moving much. The longer the water is in contact with contaminants, the more tainted it becomes.
"You want the age of your water ... to be as low as you can make it," moving most of it through the system, yet keeping some in storage and maintaining adequate pressure and flow to fire hydrants, Frederick told the council.
"It's a very, very difficult balancing act," he said.
