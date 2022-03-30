BERRYVILLE — Town officials intend to ask the Virginia Department of Transportation for help keeping large trucks off some residential streets.
Specifically, they want VDOT to post signs urging truck drivers not to use South Church Street to access downtown or Josephine and Byrd streets to access industrial properties on Berryville’s southeast side. Josephine and Byrd extend off South Church.
Businesses tell officials they discourage drivers from using those routes. Town Manager Keith Dalton told Berryville Town Council’s Streets and Utilities Committee on Monday he believes they’re being truthful.
Rather, Dalton and Police Chief Neal White said they think the problem stems from drivers unfamiliar with the area taking the shortest routes recommended by their global positioning systems (GPS).
“Through trucks” are banned along West Main Street and the portion of East Main between Buckmarsh Street (U.S. 340) and Jack Enders Boulevard, which runs into the Clarke County Business Park. They’re also banned along Mosby and Hermitage boulevards, two subdivision streets that connect West Main to Buckmarsh.
Officials plan to ask VDOT to post signs along northbound U.S. 340 — as it approaches Berryville — encouraging truck drivers not to follow the GPS suggestions and to continue up Buckmarsh, which the highway becomes at the town limits.
That would discourage through trucks, for instance, from turning onto South Church and then the restricted portion of East Main to go to Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) east of Berryville. Instead, they would travel up Buckmarsh to go just north of town and reach Va. 7 eastbound.
Trucks would still be able to travel on South Church to service businesses on the street.
Asked how often large trucks travel through the South Church neighborhood, Dalton said “maybe a couple per week.”
Police have stopped large trucks they’ve seen traveling through areas where the vehicles are banned, Dalton said. Drivers frequently have told police they were following the routes suggested by their GPS devices, he said.
Dalton said he understands that VDOT has some type of sign in its inventory to redirect trucks away from the residential streets, whether or not the signs refer to GPS systems.
“It’s just a matter of working out the details” to get them posted, he said.
