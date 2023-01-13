BERRYVILLE — A year-long celebration of Berryville’s 225th anniversary will begin this weekend.
Jan. 15 is the date on which the town was chartered in 1798. Hence, the celebration will kick off Sunday afternoon with special events at Johnson-Williams Middle School on Swan Avenue.
Children’s activities will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a formal program at 3 p.m. in the school’s auditorium. The program will include a brief history of Berryville presented by local architectural historian and author Maral Kalbian. Local elected officials will speak, and the Clarke County Community Band will perform. Drawings will be held for gifts commemorating the anniversary.
Berryville traces its roots to a colonial crossroads settlement, known as Battletown, established in 1775. As the settlement grew, it was chartered as a town in 1798.
The town continued to expand in the early 1800s as trade routes between Winchester and Alexandria were developed. History recalls that by 1810, Berryville had at least 25 homes, a pharmacy, three other stores, two taverns and a school.
During the past two centuries, Berryville’s population has slowly grown. Results of the 2020 Census show the town currently has 4,338 residents, having seen roughly 4% growth in the past decade.
Berryville is named after Benjamin Berry, who platted the town amid 20 acres of a larger tract owned by him and his daughter, Sarah Stribling.
The General Assembly established Clarke County from a portion of Frederick County in March 1836. At that time, Berryville was chosen to be the seat of county government, which helped to bring the town prominence, history relates.
A committee established to plan anniversary events is comprised of John Hudson of the Bank of Clarke County Foundation, former Berryville Main Street president Michelle Marino, Berryville Community Development Director Christy Dunkle, former Berryville Town Council member Kara Rodriguez, Barns of Rose Hill Executive Director Sarah Ames, Clarke County Public Information Officer Cathy Kuehner and local resident Sharon Parrish.
Hudson, the committee’s chairman, acknowledged that many small towns — not just Berryville — have unique qualities. What makes Berryville special, he said, is that it has “a mix of natives and newer citizens seeking a slower pace, a friendlier community with natural beauty all around ... a place that feels special.”
“Berryville is that place,” he emphasized.
“We’ve seen changes and improvements over the years,” said Mayor Jay Arnold. He cited as examples “orderly growth” among businesses and the population, as well as the construction of the joint Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
He mentioned that he believes Berryville Town Council and the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, as well as the town and county staffs, have excellent working relationships.
“We wouldn’t be where we are today,” Arnold said, without cooperation and careful planning by current and past officials from both localities.
Numerous other events are being planned to mark Berryville’s quasquibicentennial — that’s the technical term for a 225th anniversary.
“We look forward to a great year of celebrations,” said Arnold.
Those attending Sunday’s event should use entrance B on the back side of the middle school. Arnold said it will be decorated so attendees can easily recognize it.
