BERRYVILLE — The Berryville Police Department may get an additional officer as soon as this summer.
Town Manager Keith Dalton told Berryville Town Council’s Public Safety Committee on Monday that he will include funding for the officer in the budget proposal for fiscal year 2021, which will start July 1. The spending plan will be prepared over the next few months.
The decision, which committee members support, comes as a result of the department responding to an increasing number of calls for assistance.
Statistics show the number of complaints and calls increased by 14%, and the number of arrests jumped by 17%, from calendar year 2018 to calendar year 2019. Police responded to a total of 2,286 incidents and made 106 criminal arrests last year. According to Police Chief Neal White, drug offenses spurred the majority of the increase in arrests.
So far, “we’re getting off to a buster start in 2020,” White told the committee.
As of Sunday, he said, police had responded to 42 incidents in the first four weeks of the year compared to 38 for basically the same period last year.
Three of those incidents involved drug overdoses, he said, including one that proved fatal.
He predicted that 2020 will be another busy year for police.
White said legislation being considered by the General Assembly, if passed, could further increase police officers’ stress. One bill, he said, would increase the number of hours that police must hold intoxicated people for observation from eight to as many as 32.
“These holds are a burden,” White said, because they take officers away from patrols and other duties.
The Crisis Intervention Team Assessment Center (CITAC) at Winchester Medical Center helps with such holds. But the center, staffed by police officers from participating localities, is open only 12 hours a day due to funding limitations, White said. Keeping it open longer would require more funding and more officers, he said.
Berryville’s police department has 10 employees, nine of whom — including White — are sworn officers.
“I certainly think it behooves us to add an officer,” said Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald, the committee’s chair.
“I see our community growing,” McDonald said. Growth can lead to more mischief to which police must respond.
And, residents have told her they would like for Berryville to have more police, she said.
McDonald said it would be up to the department to determine how a new officer can best be utilized.
Mayor Patricia Dickinson said, however, she would like for police to put more emphasis on patrolling for environmental violations — littering, for example — and “community policing.” The latter involves officers taking time to get to know residents and business owners on the beats they patrol. The idea is that when people know officers personally, they have more faith in police and, in turn, are more likely to report suspicious activities they see occurring.
It has not yet been determined how much money will be budgeted to hire an additional officer.
Just because the position is included in the budget proposal does not mean it will come to fruition. As part of budget deliberations later this year, the council could determine there are more urgent needs for the town to spend money on.
(2) comments
Bring back the Detox Center. Then you don't have police officers being taken off the roads.
I don't think police chief White said "we are getting off to a buster start"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.