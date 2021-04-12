BERRYVILLE — The town aims to begin strictly enforcing its ban on sump pump connections to its sanitary sewer system.
First, though, it intends to use some of its anticipated American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation of almost $4 million to help property owners disconnect their pumps.
Sump pumps remove water from basements. Sanitary sewers are underground pipe systems through which sewage flows from the plumbing in a building to a treatment plant. They differ from storm sewers, which basically channel rain falling onto streets and parking lots to a river or another water body. Storm sewer systems generally don’t remove hazardous substances from the water flowing through them.
Berryville prohibits sump pump connections to its sanitary sewer system because “it’s designed to handle only a certain amount of flow,” said Town Manager Keith Dalton.
Additional flow from sump pumps causes pumps at the treatment plant to work harder, which can wear them out faster than normal, Dalton said. Also, more chemicals are required to treat the flow, adding to town expenses and perhaps harming biological processes involved in treating sewage, he said.
“When there’s a constant temperature and concentration of waste, bacteria becomes accustomed to it” and works well, he continued. “When the system gets slugged with cold water (such as from a sump pump), it affects how bacteria eat (waste materials) and reproduce.”
Consultants have said Berryville’s aging water/sewer system will need major repairs and improvements during the next 20 years to prevent it from failing. They have estimated the town will need to spend almost $9.8 million to replace equipment at the wastewater plant and buildings and/or equipment at six lift stations, as well as replace sewer mains and manholes.
Dalton admitted that because of limited staff and resources, the town has been lax in enforcing its sump pump connection ban.
“We know there are some (connections) based on ebb and flow at the (wastewater) plant,” he said. “We don’t know how many.”
Under a plan he presented to Berryville Town Council, the town will begin aggressively enforcing its ban on sump pumps with sanitary sewer connections — including pumps receiving groundwater or flows from drains and/or downspouts — in March 2023.
In the meantime, the town will use ARPA funds to reimburse property owners up to $600 toward their costs to disconnect their pumps from the system. The town will issue permits for the work at no cost. However, property owners will be responsible for securing any permits and inspections required by Clarke County, according to the plan.
After the necessary work is finished, the town will do an inspection. If the work is deemed satisfactory, the town will issue a reimbursement within 30 days, the plan shows.
Approximately two years from now, the town intends to start using federal stimulus funds to detect illegal pump connections and compel enforcement of the ban.
The bottom line: If they confess their violations, pump users will be accessed no penalty, and they can even get help from the town to correct their violations. If they don’t confess before March 2023 and are caught, they will have to pay costs for correcting their violations themselves, and they will face a penalty.
Dalton didn’t recall the exact penalty, but he emphasized that a pump connection to the sanitary sewer system is a violation of law.
The reimbursement program isn’t yet officially established. Dalton and the council are awaiting confirmation from the federal government as to Berryville’s actual sum of ARPA money and how it can be used, just in case they have to make adjustments to their plans for the funds.
