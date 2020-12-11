BERRYVILLE — The town is buying land next the Clarke County Fairgrounds in case it ever needs to expand its nearby public works complex.
Under a contract approved by Berryville Town Council on Tuesday, the Clarke County Ruritan Club will receive $20,000 for almost five acres adjacent to the complex. That will extend the town's property to the eastbound lanes of Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and increase its size to almost nine acres.
The complex, across from Clarke County High School on Mosby Boulevard, has two buildings containing public works offices plus showers, locker rooms and a lunch room for employees. Two water storage tanks — one elevated; the other at ground level — also are on the property, just outside Berryville's boundary but within an area targeted for annexation eventually.
Improvements made to the complex last year basically "maxed out the site," leaving little room for any future expansion that may be needed, said Town Manager Keith Dalton.
No expansion currently is planned, Dalton emphasized. However, the additional land "will allow us (town facilities) to stay in place and grow there," he said.
The contract calls for the town to also reimburse the Ruritan Club for its closing costs plus up to $1,500 toward having a legal boundary line adjustment plat prepared.
Money to cover the land purchase and related costs will be taken from contingency funds within Berryville's general, water and sewer funds, according to Dalton.
Following a motion by member Diane Harrison, the council approved the contract in a unanimous vote. The vote was taken in open session immediately after a brief private discussion.
In other business, the council:
• Reappointed Doug Shaffer to a four-year term on the Berryville Planning Commission ending in September 2024.
Shaffer has served on the commission since 2003. He has been its chairman since 2010.
• Approved starting its regular meetings, held on the second Tuesday of each month, at 7 p.m. instead of 7:30 p.m. beginning in January.
Council members previously have said they would like to begin meetings earlier in the evening so they and town employees can get home earlier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.