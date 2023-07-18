BERRYVILLE — Concerns over the financial health of banks are prompting the town to move some of its money outside Clarke County.
Berryville Town Council recently directed Treasurer Cynthia Poulin to open a “premium business money market” account for the town with PNC Bank. The PNC branch office nearest to Berryville is in Purcellville, in western Loudoun County.
Currently, the town has 15 bank accounts. One is with Truist; the others are with Bank of Clarke. Both financial institutions have branch offices in downtown Berryville, where Bank of Clarke has its headquarters.
The council also directed Poulin to close three of the Bank of Clarke accounts that aren’t being used.
With three banks elsewhere in the nation having failed in recent months, the town is opening the PNC account for “strategic asset protection,” Deputy Town Manager Jean Petti said Monday during an interview.
Those banks were based in California and New York state — both of which are a long way from Clarke County.
But the council’s Budget and Finance Committee “just deemed it wise, in today’s financial market, to make sure we’re good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” Petti said.
She and Vice Mayor Erecka Gibson, who chairs the committee, mentioned concerns by council members over the bank failures.
“We have no reason to believe” that either Truist or Bank of Clarke will ever fail, Petti emphasized. “We’re just being prudent.”
By having an account outside of Clarke County, “we’re not having all of our eggs in one basket,” said Gibson.
Truist and Bank of Clarke are the only two banks with offices in the county.
Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has 2,781 branches in 15 states. PNC, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has 2,629 branches in 27 states, according to information online.
Bank of Clarke, meanwhile, has 13 branches open to customers — in Clarke, Frederick, Loudoun and Fauquier counties and Winchester, its website shows.
Petti said she contacted six banks outside Clarke County to discuss banking options available to Berryville. PNC was chosen for the town’s new money market account because “they had the best return on the investment,” she said.
Berryville’s money market account with PNC will not have associated fees unless the number of monthly transactions exceeds six. It will maintain an annual percentage yield of 4.05% during an introductory period of six months. The interest rate then will revert to a variable market rate, according to a report Petti prepared for the council.
Adopted in October 2018, the town’s banking policy states “it is important to open and maintain bank accounts whenever possible with entities that have established town banking relationships.”
Gibson said she interprets the policy to mean Berryville should have at least one account with any bank operating in the town. It doesn’t preclude, she said, having an account with a bank elsewhere.
Plans are to put $500,000 in the PNC account. That is enough to cover the town’s payroll and accounts payable for one month, Poulin said.
It will be like an emergency account. No withdrawals are to be made from it unless absolutely necessary, Gibson said.
Regular monthly payroll and operating expenses will continue to be processed through Truist and Bank of Clarke accounts, she said.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) insures bank accounts for up to $250,000. The insurance applies to the Truist and Bank of Clarke accounts, as it will to the PNC account, Petti said. However, she understands from the banks that the full amounts deposited in the accounts will be insured, she said.
One of the Bank of Clarke accounts to be closed held surplus from funds Berryville received from the state through the Personal Property Tax Relief Act (PPTRA) to reduce tax amounts residents owed on their vehicles.
As the town’s population has grown and the surplus has been applied to more and more accounts, the surplus money has been depleted, Poulin said. Hence, there is no longer the need for the account.
Poulin emphasized that the town will continue to receive PPTRA funds annually. She anticipates all of the money will be used each year, though.
The other two accounts to be closed were intended to be pass-through accounts for revenue from tax and utility bill payments that residents make online. The accounts have never been used, Poulin said, because it was against the policy of Payment Services Network, through which the payments are processed.
Those accounts were opened by a previous treasurer, she mentioned.
