BERRYVILLE — The town is resuming its plans to hire a deputy town manager who will be its second-in-command administrator.
The position was budgeted for the second half of the fiscal year that will end on June 30. However, other projects resulted in the recruitment being placed on the back burner, said Town Manager Keith Dalton.
“That may be symptomatic” of the need for an extra administrator, Dalton said.
He plans to start placing advertisements for the position by the end of this week, he said.
Along with Dalton, Berryville currently has two assistant managers — Christy Dunkle, who oversees community development, and Gregory Jacobs, who is the treasurer. Jacobs is a relative newcomer, having come to work for the town last fall upon the retirement of his predecessor, Desiree Moreland.
The deputy manager is to be part of a planned personnel restructuring. He or she will oversee administrative and human resources functions and grant submissions.
A job description shows that most of the deputy’s duties will be geared toward human resources. Among his or her other tasks will be:
• Coordinating and overseeing day-to-day municipal operations in the town manager’s absence.
• Helping the town manager with his work, as is determined necessary, and
• Serving on local boards and commissions as the manager determines is necessary to help them accomplish their tasks.
Dunkle is to become community development director, and Jacobs is to become administration and finance director/treasurer. They are to still be considered part of the town’s senior management team, and their salaries will not be reduced, Dalton said.
He emphasized that their revamped roles are not considered demotions.
Jacobs is to start reporting to the deputy manager. Dunkle, Police Chief Neal White, Public Works Director Rick Boor and Utilities Director Dave Tyrrell are to continue reporting to Dalton, who also will oversee the deputy manager.
Dalton said the deputy’s oversight of most day-to-day activities will give him time to do more long-range planning. He said the deputy’s handling of human resources will enable Jacobs to devote his full attention to money matters.
In Virginia, town managers, city managers and county administrators typically are employed by their local governing boards. Deputy and assistant managers and administrators typically are hired by, and report to, the town manager, city manager or county administrator. That is not the case in Berryville, where Dunkle and Jacobs — in their current roles as assistant managers — also are hired by, and ultimately report to, the council, just like Dalton.
Dalton said he does not know why Berryville has used a different reporting procedure.
Berryville Town Council has adopted an ordinance amendment establishing the deputy manager position.
Applicants need extensive knowledge of, and experience in, human resources laws and practices. They also need at least a bachelor’s degree in human resources management, public or businesses administration or a related field, as well as at least five years of work experience in one of the fields. Their criminal and credit records also will be reviewed, the job description shows.
The salary range is $68,000 to $83,000, depending on qualifications and experience.
Applications are to start being reviewed in late March. Interviews are to take place in early April. Dalton aims to hire someone later that month, and the person is expected to start work May 26, a timeline shows.
The town may not be able to strictly adhere to the timeline, depending on tasks that must be done toward other projects, Dalton said.
“But I’m certainly optimistic,” he said, that a new deputy manager will be working by July 1, when the new fiscal year starts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.