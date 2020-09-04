BERRYVILLE — Residents and businesses soon may be paying more for water and sewer service.
Berryville Town Council will hold a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on the proposed fee hikes.
No changes in water/sewer user rates are planned. Customers currently pay $8.15 for 1,000 gallons of water and $17.27 for 1,000 gallons of processed sewage monthly for a total of $25.42. With the combined administrative fees of $5 for each service, the total bill is $30.42.
It's the administrative fees that are proposed to increase. The water fee is to surge from $2.50 to $7.13, and the sewer fee is to climb from $2.50 to $4.82 monthly. The fee hikes would raise the combined water/sewer bill — for 1,000 gallons of each — by $6.95 to $37.37.
Assistant Town Manager/Treasurer Gregory Jacobs said the term "administrative fee" is a misnomer. He wants to see it changed to something else.
"It sounds like the employees in the office are getting a pay raise" as a result of the increases, Jacobs said. "They're not."
Revenue generated by the fees actually goes toward "the day-to-day maintenance and operation of the systems," he said. That includes employees being on duty around the clock to run the systems, repairs and maintenance needed due to general wear-and tear and water quality testing.
The increases are part of a five-year plan to generate more revenue to help cover more than $35 million in improvements to the town’s water/sewer infrastructure. Consultants say those improvements will be needed during the next 20 years to prevent the treatment and processing systems from failing.
As a result, both administrative fee and user fee increases may be recommended in the future.
"There will be a little bump every year, I believe," Jacobs said.
Overall, though, town officials are trying to make the interplay between administrative fees and user rates "more equitable across-the-board," he said. Consultants have found that in some cases, customers using more water/sewer capacity have been paying less for service than customers using less capacity, he added.
Availability fees for new water/sewer connections also are proposed to go up this year. The basic increases, for meters ⅝-of-an-inch to one inch in diameter, would be from $13,500 to $13,837.50 for water and from $14,550 to $14,862.50 for sewer. The larger the connections, the more the increases would be.
In October, the council is to consider implementing the fee hikes. If it does, the increases will become effective on Nov. 19.
Tuesday night's hearing will be part of the council's regular monthly meeting at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
Seats at the meeting will be more limited than usual because of social distancing guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, officials are encouraging anyone wanting to give their opinions on the rate hikes to submit written comments instead. Written comments are to be read aloud and made part of the meeting's records.
Written comments can be emailed to townclerk@berryvilleva.gov or deposited in the payment box in the town's drive-through lane at the Government Center.
Anyone with questions about submitting written comments can contact Town Clerk Paul Culp at 540-955-1102.
