BERRYVILLE — Town elections will continue being held in even-numbered years, but in November instead of May.
Monday night, Berryville Town Council made the change in response to new state elections laws. The council determined that having elections in November, but moving them to odd-numbered years, could cause problems for anyone wanting to run in the next election.
Council members also decided not to abandon the town’s ward system. Under the law changes, though, Berryville residents will be able to vote only for candidates representing their wards in future elections.
Those decisions were made following a public hearing at which no one spoke. Actually, nobody from the general public was at the meeting.
Earlier this year, the General Assembly adopted legislation prohibiting cities and towns across Virginia from holding future municipal elections in May. Lawmakers said the change would help localities reduce their elections costs.
But in Berryville’s case, it could end up costing the Clarke County Office of Elections more. That office coordinates Berryville’s elections on the town’s behalf.
Redistricting might be necessary after 2020 Census figures are released, which could result in more voter precincts needing to be established. That would mean buying more elections equipment and paying more poll workers, according to county General Registrar/Elections Director Barbara Bosserman.
Berryville officials had voiced opposition to the legislation, contending that local races could be overshadowed by issues and partisanship involved in federal and state races held in November.
Federal elections are held in even-numbered years. State elections are held in odd-numbered years.
“I don’t think the General Assembly fully knew (understood) what they were doing” when changing the law, said Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez.
As things now stand, Berryville’s next local election will be held in November 2022. The recorder’s (vice mayor’s) seat will be up for grabs, as will the regular council seats for Wards 2 and 4. Those elected will take office on Jan. 1, 2023. In the meantime, the terms of current Recorder Erecka Gibson, Ward 2 Councilwoman Diane Harrison and Rodriguez, who represents Ward 4, will be extended for approximately six months.
The next election will be held in November 2024. Voters then will choose a mayor and council members for Wards 1 and 3. Those elected will take office on Jan. 1, 2025.
Had the council decided to move local elections to odd-numbered years, the next contest would have been held in November of this year. Anyone wanting to run for office would have had until June 8 — only about three weeks — to collect registered voters’ signatures on petitions and submit to the county elections office all of the paperwork required to be certified as an official candidate.
“I think it would be too quick for someone to qualify and campaign” for office, said Town Manager Keith Dalton.
It would be “a disadvantage for anyone who’s currently not on the council,” Gibson said.
“I could get 50 signatures tomorrow; that’s no problem,” she said. She just wants to ensure that anyone else interested in becoming the recorder has an opportunity to do so, she added.
Should the council ever decide it would prefer for elections to be held in odd-numbered years, it can petition the General Assembly to approve a change to Berryville’s charter.
Under the recent legislation, a charter amendment is not necessary for May elections to move to November.
The mayor and recorder will continue to be elected by all Berryville voters.
Regular council members have been elected by all voters, too, despite officially representing the wards in which they live, Dalton said. In turn, they have regarded themselves as representing all residents, he said.
Berryville’s ward system is designed, Dalton continued, to ensure that a council member lives in each section of town and understands the unique needs of that section. Also, it helps ensure that residents must look no further than their neighborhoods to find a council member if they have a town-related concern, he said.
Eliminating wards would mean no guarantee that someone from each part of town would be on the council in the future. Harrison and Ward 1 Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald voiced concern.
Opinions of residents from all neighborhoods should be taken into account in decision-making, Harrison said.
“If we get filled up with all Ward 1 residents,” for example, McDonald said, “we’re only going to hear about Ward 1 needs.”
Needs of the entire town are important to consider for Berryville to flourish, she indicated.
“I’m in an older (residents’) ward,” said McDonald. “They (just) want cheaper water bills. They don’t care what you do downtown” as much as younger residents.
As part of getting their names on ballots, council candidates have had to get their petitions signed by at least 50 registered Berryville voters who support them running. Under the law changes, future candidates will need only 25 signatures. Yet each signature must be from a resident of the ward that the candidate intends to represent.
Mayor Jay Arnold said he believes the ward system eventually will have to be eliminated to attract candidates. Because of job and family commitments, it’s getting harder for people to find the time to hold elected offices, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.