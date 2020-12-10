BERRYVILLE — The train isn’t moving fast enough in getting away from East Main Street, town officials believe.
Berryville Town Council decided Tuesday night to send Norfolk Southern a letter, urging the railroad company to get a move on.
Town staff members recently compiled a list of 37 occasions since January 2019 when stopped locomotives blocked one of Berryville’s two railroad crossings. Most involved the East Main crossing and not the lesser-traveled Josephine Street crossing.
Roughly 40% of the incidents actually involved the East Main crossing being blocked by a train. The rest involved trains stopping near the crossing, keeping track sensors activated and causing the stop arms to stay down. The listed incidents resulted in traffic being blocked for a total of 28 hours and 57 minutes. The longest blockage, which happened overnight on Feb. 29 and March 1 of this year, lasted a little more than three hours.
Berryville Police Chief Neal White received no response to an initial letter he wrote to Norfolk Southern about the blockages. He finally received one after The Winchester Star reported about the issue two months ago. In November, he and Timothy Bentley, the company’s Richmond-based vice president of government relations, had a discussion.
White told the council last month he understood from Bentley that Norfolk Southern would examine the statistics to try and determine the causes of the blockages, such a whether company logistics were involved and/or a side track should be lengthened.
The letter that Mayor Jay Arnold will send the company states “the town received a perfunctory response that does not address the town’s concerns.”
Of greatest concern, officials have said, is the potential for fire and rescue crews not to be able to reach the scene of an emergency quickly.
As of Tuesday night, White had not heard back from Bentley.
“The council would like to discuss this matter with Norfolk Southern,” Arnold’s letter states, “in order to determine whether procedures can be adopted that will reduce the frequency and duration of such extended street blockages.”
Also, “the council requests that you (Bentley) assist the town by advocating for our community and directing us to the correct party at Norfolk Southern that can discuss this matter with town officials,” the letter continues.
“Norfolk Southern is committed to being a good neighbor in the communities we serve. We have engaged with the community on this matter and will be happy to continue the conversation,” Bentley wrote in response to an emailed query by The Star on Wednesday. He did not explain how the community has been engaged, though.
Council members commented little about the letter, except to agree it should be sent.
