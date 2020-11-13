BERRYVILLE — Downtown Berryville should soon be brighter at night.
Berryville Town Council earlier this week voted to spend up to $7,700 to have new street lighting installed. The money will come from funds budgeted to buy new Christmas decorations for the district. That purchase is being postponed indefinitely.
Residents have complained to the council that it’s too dark in many places downtown at night.
Street lighting fixtures currently downtown consist of different arm lengths and various bulb types and wattages.
Plans are to replace approximately 19 existing lights and fixtures along Main, Buckmarsh and Crow streets with 70-watt, light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs on arms 10 feet long.
Most light fixtures downtown currently use orange-glowing, high-pressure sodium bulbs that glow for about 15,000 hours. In comparison, LED bulbs glow for about 40,000 hours before having to be replaced. They also emit light downward instead of all around, causing the illuminated area to be brighter, although sodium bulbs actually give off more light, according to Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) officials.
With the new bulbs and arms, “the lighting will be a lot more consistent,” said Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager for community development and operations.
Along Main, lights only are mounted along the street’s north side. “The longer arms will help light up the southern side,” Dunkle said.
REC originally told the town that the project would cost $5,875 but then upped the price to $6,161. Councilwoman Diane Harrison, who made the motion to go forward with the project, said $7,700 was allocated in case another cost overrun should occur.
Dunkle said she anticipates the project being completed within a few days after it’s started. However, she didn’t have an exact start date.
Also at the council meeting, Mayor Jay Arnold read a proclamation honoring Robert Allen Ferrebee, who died Nov. 7 after battling prostate cancer.
Ferrebee served five years on the Berryville Planning Commission. He also served on the town’s Office Committee in 2004 and 2005, the proclamation shows.
Arnold ordered that in honor of Ferrebee, the town flag at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court will be flown at half-staff through Nov. 19. A ceremonial drape will remain in place above the Government Center’s main entrance through that date.
In another matter, the council appointed Ryan Tibbens to the planning commission. Tibbens, a teacher in Loudoun County’s school division, will serve through December 2024. He will succeed Dale Barton, who didn’t seek reappointment when her last term expired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.