BERRYVILLE — Concerns expressed by potential bidders are prompting the town to go back to the drawing board in seeking a new garbage collection contract.
The agreement with Berryville's current solid waste collector, Republic Services of Winchester, is set to expire June 30. A request for proposals (RFP) for a new contract recently was issued.
A pre-bid conference with companies interested in having the contract was held March 2. Two major concerns were put forth by the companies, Town Manager Keith Dalton told Berryville Town Council on Tuesday.
One, Dalton said, was the RFP not specifying a maximum number of "toters" — plastic garbage containers rolled out to the curb — for each home and business along collection routes. The other, he said, was the lack of adequate time between the awarding of a contract and July 1 for a company to prepare to handle Berryville's garbage collection and recycling needs, such as by buying toters and other necessary equipment.
If those issues are not resolved, "we may end up with a higher bid than we want," Dalton said. Not knowing what their actual costs for collecting Berryville's trash would be, companies' proposals could include every option for covering every cost they might incur.
In terms of liability, "they're going to protect themselves ... by putting something in there for (covering) the unknown" factors, Dalton added.
Ultimately, "what we're faced with is not what we want but what the contractor needs," said Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald.
Republic is willing to extend the current contract through Dec. 31 to give the town time to resolve the concerns, Dalton said.
In unanimous votes, the council approved extending the current contract and rescinding the RFP.
Dalton will prepare a new RFP, with recommendations for allowable numbers of toters, for the council to look over during a work session on April 6. The council will consider approving the RFP during its next regular meeting on April 14. Public comments about the RFP, as well as garbage collection and recycling issues, will be heard during that meeting.
According to McDonald, many residents and businesses are concerned about how their garbage will be collected in the future.
The issue is going to generate "a lot of input (during the April 14 meeting), based on what I hear on the streets," she predicted.
The town pays for garbage collection through taxes and other revenues it receives. If residents or businesses want more toters than are specified within a new contract, they will have to pay for them, Dalton said. A charge probably will be added to their monthly utility bills, he said.
Councilwoman Erecka Gibson said the town should encourage businesses to use dumpsters and make their own arrangements with private contractors to have those containers emptied.
Not all businesses, especially smaller ones downtown, have enough room for dumpsters on their properties, officials acknowledged.
Dalton said he hopes the town will be able to issue the new RFP by May 1.
