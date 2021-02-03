BERRYVILLE — A leak in a water main on North Church Street will cause traffic to be rerouted and disruptions to Berryville's water supply today as crews make repairs.
The portion of North Church between Main and Academy streets will close to traffic at 8 a.m. while repairs are under way.
Water service could be disrupted at any point thereafter. Residents and businesses along North Church between Main and Liberty streets, Academy Street between North Church and North Buckmarsh streets, and Bundy, Barnett and Osborne streets may not have water for up to six hours, according to a notice on the town's website.
After water is restored, customers may notice air in water pipes or cloudy water coming from their faucets. If either happens, officials advise running the cold water tap until the air dissipates and/or the water clears.
Anyone who thinks they may need water — for purposes other than drinking — during a disruption is advised to fill a bathtub beforehand.
In another matter, Berryville's garbage collection contractor, Republic Services, has notified town officials there will be a delay in collections this week.
Homes and businesses whose trash and recyclables normally are collected on Thursday will see those items picked up on Friday. Those scheduled for Friday pickups will see their solid waste collected on Saturday.
Bulk item collections will be made on Thursday.
Assistant Town Manager/Community Development Director Christy Dunkle said she didn't know how bad the water main break is or why it occurred. However, she said ruptures occur "a lot of times when it gets cold, freezes and thaws."
