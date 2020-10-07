BERRYVILLE — The town soon will notify residents and businesses about garbage collection changes that will take effect on Jan. 1.
Waste Management and Republic Services, the company currently collecting Berryville's trash, submitted bids after the town issued a request for proposals for a new contract earlier this year.
The existing contract with Republic was to have expired on June 30. Berryville Town Council and Republic extended the contract through Dec. 31 to provide time to resolve concerns brought to town officials’ attention by companies which initially expressed interest in the new contract.
Since receiving authorization from the council, Town Manager Keith Dalton has been negotiating with one of the firms. On Monday, he declined to identify the company until a new contract is signed by both parties. He said, however, that a new contract has been drafted and vetted by the town's attorney, and the company selected now has it.
He anticipates that the company will sign the contract soon. Once it does, Berryville's solid waste customers will be notified of the changes, he said, adding he expects that to happen either later this week or early next week.
One of the concerns that had to be worked out is the number of "toters" — plastic garbage containers that roll out to the curb — that will be issued to each home and business along collection routes. Another was giving companies enough time to prepare to handle the town's garbage and recycling needs, such as by purchasing toters and other equipment necessary for collections, officials have said.
A new contract has been in the works basically since officials finished revising Berryville's code section pertaining to solid waste early this year.
Dalton said there have been no really complicated issues to resolve. Rather, he said it's just taken a while to get the contract developed amid other matters he's been working on.
"Much of it has been my workload, getting everything done" as timely as possible, he said. "I can't blame it (the delay) on anyone but me."
