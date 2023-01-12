BERRYVILLE — The owners of two Josephine Street properties deemed blighted are getting a final opportunity to show progress toward improvements or risk the structures being demolished.
Berryville Town Council members are disappointed at what they perceive to be a lack of progress at both 225 and 112 Josephine St.
The properties are among four within Berryville for which the council last July adopted spot blight abatement plans. Councilwoman Diane Harrison, reading from prepared remarks at Tuesday night’s council meeting, thanked the owners of 114 Josephine St. and 12 First St. for efforts they’ve shown toward meeting specifications of plans developed for those locations.
But for the other two properties on Josephine, “I believe the time when the Town Council must take action (to remove the blight) is fast approaching,” Harrison said. “The very simple steps that need to be taken to comply with these approved plans need to be completed by the property owners.”
Other council members didn’t disagree.
According to Harrison, 225 Josephine’s owner did not meet a milestone specified in its blight abatement plan for permits to be obtained by Dec. 1. Those permits were to include zoning and possibly construction permits for an accessory building — if the owner pursued that option — and a demolition permit for the dwelling there. Town officials contacted the owner on Dec. 19 and asked for that milestone be met by Jan. 3, but the permits were not secured.
While visiting the town offices this week, the owner reported that materials were being removed from the house in preparation for demolition, Harrison said.
The owner of 112 Josephine, she said, has not met a milestone to provide Town Manager Keith Dalton a list of improvements aimed at meeting requirements of its approved plan and a schedule for completing those upgrades.
Like with the other location, officials contacted the owner on Dec. 19 and asked that the milestone be met by Jan. 3. However, a comprehensive list and a schedule for completion of the required work was not received, Harrison continued.
“Although work has been done in some areas” of the property, she said, “the simple requirement of (presenting) this ‘to-do list’ has not been met.”
The town was notified that an evaluation revealed the structure’s rear addition/closed-in porch is stable. Documentation of the evaluation needs to be forwarded to Dalton, said Harrison.
She then made two motions to amend the properties’ blight abatement plans.
“I am willing to extend the milestone deadlines for these two properties one last time,” she said.
The first motion was for all required permits for work at 225 Josephine to be obtained by April 3, as well as for all work to be completed and pass inspection by Dec. 15 of this year.
Under the second motion, the owner of 112 Josephine must provide the town manager a list of repairs to be made to the log cabin there and a completion schedule by Feb. 6. All necessary permits must be obtained by April 3. All work — including trash and debris removal, as well as site stabilization — must be finished and pass inspection by Dec. 15.
Both motions were approved by the council in unanimous votes with little comment. Participating in the votes were Councilman Ryan Tibbens, who was attending his first meeting, and Councilman Willy Steinmetz, who was attending his second. Both men were recently appointed by the council to temporarily fill the seats of council members who resigned.
If the council determines that either owner is not complying with the adopted changes, Dalton will be directed to start enforcing the abatement plans, Harrison said. If that leads to structures being razed, “it will be because the owner has chosen not to meet plan requirements,” she emphasized.
Donna Richardson of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, has represented family members of the Jacob Nelson estate who are heir owners of 112 Josephine. In recent months, during council meetings and in correspondence with Berryville officials, Richardson and her attorney, Susan French of Winchester, have indicated they believe matters pertaining to the property have not been handled fairly.
For instance, French wrote in a Dec. 20 letter to Dalton and the council that “my client is very weary of the town’s ongoing threats to tear down 112 Josephine Street despite her ongoing work on the structure and $15,000 investment in the property.”
In a Dec. 14 letter, French wrote that Richardson and others have financed stabilizing the cabin’s front corner foundation and removing its front porch. Those two things, she asserted, were the only items on an original list prepared by Dalton before the council adopted the abatement plan in July.
Richardson’s goals, the earlier letter reads, are “to obtain clear title, which she is pursuing, and place 112 in a nonprofit that allows it to receive funding toward restoration to make it available as a mini-museum.”
The property is within Josephine City, a community established by freed slaves in the 19th century that now is on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places. The cabin, erected in the late 1800s, is the only structure in the neighborhood existing as it was originally built.
Harrison acknowledged that Dalton developed the blight abatement plans for all four properties. She noted, though, that because it approved the plans, the council now is responsible for their contents. Dalton only is responsible for enforcing the plans’ provisions, she mentioned.
Richardson didn’t attend Tuesday night’s meeting. During a time allotted for public comments, French asked the council for a couple of changes to the plan for 112 Josephine. Council members did not respond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.