BERRYVILLE — Employees at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court are gradually re-emerging from isolation as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.
For several months, visitors have encountered closed metal awnings at customer service windows at town and county offices. Although the building's entrances have been open, nobody seemed to be there. But staff members have been in their offices, assisting people by phone and email and collecting payments at drive-through windows.
Berryville recently re-opened the windows at its business office, the police department and the community development department. However, the windows are open for limited hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hours at the drive-up window remain 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"Some people are coming in, but a lot of people are still using the drive-up," said Assistant Town Manager/Treasurer Gregory Jacobs. "We're not overwhelmed."
A temporary Plexiglass window has been installed at the business office to keep visitors and employees from coming into close enough contact for illness to spread. Jacobs said plans are to install a more permanent shield, yet one through which visitors and employees can communicate and conduct transactions.
On the other side of the building, the Clarke County Elections Office window is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Other customer service windows remain closed, however, while employees await the installation of glass shields at the revenue commissioner's and treasurer's offices, as well as the building inspections department.
"We had hoped it would be done already," County Administrator Chris Boies said, referring to the shield installation. But amid the pandemic, the contractor has had problems obtaining supplies needed for the installation, he said.
As soon as the shields are installed, the offices will reopen to visitors, said Boies.
Meanwhile, the county's drive-through is open for business.
"We're lucky to have a drive-through," Boies said. "A lot of counties don't have that option."
Clarke County's branch of the Handley Regional Library, inside the Government Center, will reopen on Wednesday with limited hours and services.
The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Patrons will be able to visit for only one hour at a time, and they must wear face masks. They also must make an appointment to use a public-access computer, and their time online will be limited to one 45-minute session per patron daily.
Anyone who needs internet access and has their own computers can access free, public wi-fi by parking near the Government Center, the recreation center at Chet Hobert Park or Johnson-Williams Middle School on Swan Avenue. But there is no guarantee as to the strength or quality of signals emitted from those sources, according to county Public Information Officer Cathy Kuehner.
Study and meeting rooms at the library won't be available immediately. Special programs for children, teenagers and adults will continue to be provided online only.
"The phone has been ringing off the hook" with callers wanting to know what hours the library will be open, said Library Aide Bonnie Lentile. "I think a lot of people are excited" that it's reopening.
The public pool at Chet Hobert Park is open again. Open-swim sessions are being held each day from noon to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. A maximum of 50 swimmers are allowed in the pool at one time. Swimmers must stay at least 10 feet away from others who aren't immediate family members.
Swimming classes and lap swimming are available only to those who preregister by calling Clarke County Parks & Recreation at 540- 955-5140.
