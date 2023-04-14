BERRYVILLE — Unlike many independent small businesses, Berryville Treasures didn’t suffer much because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In fact, “we came back a little stronger after COVID,” said co-owner Pam Dors. “It took a minute, but we got there.”
Berryville Treasures, at 8 W. Main St. downtown, will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Saturday. Dors describes the store as “an eclectic collection of handcrafted items” made by artisans within a 50-mile radius of Clarke County.
Items currently for sale include arts and crafts, clothing, jewelry, housewares, soaps and body care products, food, toys, baby items, books by regional authors and more.
“You name it. It’s here,” said Dors.
She and co-owner Julie Mulligan believe the store’s uniqueness is what makes it successful, especially as people have emerged from the pandemic.
Prior to it, “I don’t think a lot of locals realized we were here,” Dors said.
People wanted to reconnect with their community. In the process, they began walking Berryville streets and noticing what was available close to home, according to the owners.
The store’s vendors also “stepped up to the occasion,” Mulligan said, and began making masks, sanitizer bottle holders and related pandemic items that were different than mass-produced ones.
Shoppers bought the products not only because they liked them, but also because they wanted to support a local business, the owners remarked.
Dors and Mulligan, who initially established the store a decade ago, don’t buy the merchandise and resell it. Rather, they rent spaces to the artisans for a monthly fee that helps cover the rent on the building and supplies such as shopping bags and tissue paper for the vendors.
For the most part, vendors get to keep all of their profits.
“We want it to go back to them,” Mulligan said.
But “it benefits customers in the long run,” Dors added, through lower prices.
In turn, artisans are expected to work 12 hours a month in the store. Mulligan believes that is another aspect that has helped make Berryville Treasures successful.
“People like to meet the artists,” she said.
Artisans periodically hold classes to teach others their skills, from painting to sign-making.
Currently, the store has 22 vendors and is selling books by 10 authors.
Everyone whose items are sold is juried. They present samples of their goods to the store’s board of directors, which then makes a collective decision as to whether the items can be sold there.
“We want to make sure we have a high level of quality” in the merchandise, Dors said, and the vendors “have the right personality to deal with the public” while working in the store.
She and Mulligan want customers to feel at home and welcomed. They frequently tell people they perceive to be first-time visitors, “Welcome to the coolest store in town!”
A store selling entirely local creations generates a unique vibe they want customers to feel upon walking in, they explained.
Mulligan, an artisan herself, got the idea for Berryville Treasures after she grew tired of participating in craft fairs and similar venues. She would have to get there early, set up her booth or table, unpack her candles and other items for sale and then disassemble everything when the event concluded.
Berryville Treasures gives artisans “a place to sell their wares and associate with other like-minded people,” said Dors. In addition, “they don’t have to lug their stuff” elsewhere.
Laughing, she said “that’s the reason I came in” to the partnership with Mulligan about six years ago.
Saturday’s 10th anniversary celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will feature refreshments, free samples of products and demonstrations by artisans.
Mulligan mentioned that Berryville Treasures broadcasts on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month to discuss the store and its merchandise. She and Dors usually showcase one or two vendors each time, and vendors sometimes donate items to give away during the broadcasts, she said.
Mulligan said some customers come to Berryville just to visit the store.
Dors would like to see Berryville Treasures become even more of destination for people seeking unique items.
There’s also plenty of space for more vendors, the pair noted, even though the store looks full. It’s just a matter of doing some rearranging, they said.
