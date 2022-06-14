BERRYVILLE — The town is trying to persuade the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to fund improvements to East Main Street again.
After little discussion, Berryville Town Council adopted a resolution supporting the project Tuesday night. The Clarke County Board of Supervisors will consider a similar resolution next week.
Proposed improvements include curbs and gutters, storm sewerage, minor lane widening and a 5-foot-wide sidewalk along the north side of the street between the railroad and Battletown Drive.
Helping residents get around town without using vehicles is the project's main purpose, according to Berryville Community Development Director Christy Dunkle.
"We want to connect existing neighborhoods and new neighborhoods to come (in the future) with downtown," Dunkle said.
The council's resolution asserts that new home construction is anticipated in the targeted area during the next five years.
"These improvements will enhance economic development efforts in the community by improving access to businesses," the resolution reads.
Stormwater collection and drainage improvements will encourage new development, it adds.
The overall project actually is two smaller projects. One is from the railroad to Jack Enders Boulevard, the road leading into the Clarke County Business Park. The other is from Enders to Battletown.
VDOT denied a previous request by the town for Smart Scale funding for the project in 2018. Dunkle said she doesn't know what prompted the denial.
Smart Scale is a program that ranks potential highway projects for funding consideration based on factors including how much they would improve traffic safety, reduce congestion, boost economic development efforts and affect the environment.
Inflation has increased the project's estimated cost by about $3.4 million, from roughly $4.5 million in 2018 to approximately $7.9 million, Dunkle told the supervisors Monday.
VDOT Staunton District Planner Adam Campbell told the supervisors that recent revisions to Smart Scale project scoring guidelines could help Berryville's project score better. He didn't elaborate.
Dunkle said she'll learn more during a conference call with Campbell on Friday afternoon.
The supervisors are likely to adopt their resolution.
"We all agree it's needed," board Chairman and Buckmarsh District representative David Weiss said of the project.
The Smart Start paperwork must be submitted to VDOT by Aug. 1
Dunkle said she doesn't yet know how soon she'll hear from VDOT as to whether the project is approved and, if so, when construction will start.
"It goes through a process" of consideration, she said. "Then the CTB (Commonwealth Transportation Board) gives it a yea or nay."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.