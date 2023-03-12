BERRYVILLE — Residents could be taking more out of their wallets in the coming fiscal year to pay taxes owed on their vehicles.
Berryville's budget proposal for fiscal 2024 maintains the personal property tax rate of $1.25 per $100 of assessed value. At that rate, $125 in taxes is billable on a car or truck assessed at $10,000.
However, the town — like other localities across Virginia — receives funds through the state's Personal Property Tax Relief Act (PPTRA) of 1998 to reduce tax bills each year. In the current financial year, those funds are covering 70% of what residents owe on their vehicles. The budget proposal reduces that ratio to 35% for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
This would result in the tax bill on a $10,000 vehicle increasing from $37.50 to $81.25.
The spending plan shows the town expects to receive $209,917 in PPTRA funds for fiscal 2024, the same amount it's receiving in the current year.
According to Treasurer Cynthia Poulin, the proposed reduced assistance stems from growth in the town's population and, hence, a greater number of vehicles.
Originally, "the state was sending more (in PPTRA funds) than the town was billing out" annually, Poulin said. The excess money was put into an equity account, she said.
"But in recent years," she continued, "the town has grown, and it's now billing out (more from the account) than the state is sending" each year.
The town now must reduce the percentage, Poulin said, to equalize the PPTRA money it's receiving and the amount of assistance being provided.
Under the proposed budget, the real estate tax rate will remain at 20 cents per $100 of assessment. That means the owners of a home assessed at $150,000 will continue paying $300 in taxes.
There is no PPTRA-type assistance for real estate.
No increases are proposed, either, in the town's business machinery and tools, lodging, meals and cigarette tax rates.
"The goal (each year) is not to have to raise tax rates," said Poulin.
Tax bills that Berryville issues don't include amounts that residents owe to Clarke County.
The overall proposed budget, which balances expenditures and revenues, totals $10,619,197. That's $479,318 less than this year's $11,098,515 budget.
Contributing to the decrease is a $1,987,568 reduction in general fund expenses, from $6,492,015 to $4,504,447. The biggest factor in the reduction, Poulin said, is the spending plan doesn't include projects the American Rescue Plan Act covered. Those federal funds — which the town received for COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts — were spent, she said.
The largest capital projects funded through the budget proposal include utility system improvements.
A total of $1.2 million is allocated toward planning for the construction of a new water treatment plant and pumping station in two years. Built in 1984, the existing plant near the Shenandoah River is reaching the end of its useful life, officials have said.
Also budgeted is:
• $775,000 toward replacing membranes used in wastewater treatment processes to separate contaminants from water. Membranes must be replaced every 8-12 years. The current ones have been in use for 11, budget documents show.
• $165,000 toward continuing to replace water meters. The new meters have radio equipment enabling personnel to read them remotely instead of on location.
• $150,000 toward installing a bar screen at the wastewater treatment plant. Basically, the screen keeps garbage that gets into sewage from getting into the plant's raw pump chamber and damaging equipment, including membranes.
• $70,000 to replace a harmonic balancer at the plant. Such devices provide insulation from destructive vibrations of equipment.
In recent years, the town has saved money toward some of the projects, said Deputy Town Manager Jean Petti.
With the bar screen, the cost should be offset in the future through less cleaning of the system and less damage to repair, Petti said.
The Berryville Town Council plans to hold a public hearing on the proposed tax rates at its April meeting and on the entire proposed budget in May. A finalized budget is targeted for approval in June.
