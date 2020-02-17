Elmodyne Grim Childs, who celebrated her 100th birthday on Feb. 5, was honored by the Town of Berryville on Feb. 11 when Town Council members (from left) Donna McDonald, Diane Harrison, Jay Arnold, Mayor Pat Dickinson, Erecka Gibson, and Kara Rodriguez presented Childs with a special resolution. It noted that Childs was raised in Winchester and moved to Berryville when she married David Childs in 1945. She is a member of Berryville Baptist Church, the Town & Country Garden Club, and the Clarke County Ruritan Club. Childs has two children, six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.