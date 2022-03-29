BERRYVILLE — For now, police won't stop children from playing in Berryville streets, as long as they do it safely.
Berryville Town Council's Streets and Utilities Committee examined the issue Monday morning, taking into consideration some complaints received. However, committee members decided to monitor the situation. They indicated they realize children need somewhere to play.
"I'd hate to be a meanie," said committee Chairwoman Diane Harrison.
Playing in roadways generally is illegal under state law. Yet the law allows localities to designate areas where playing is permitted, as well as impose reasonable restrictions on such play, a report prepared for the committee shows.
When they see children playing in streets, Berryville police — rather than issuing a citation — usually just remind them and their parents about the dangers and the law, according to Police Chief Neal White.
Police have discovered portable basketball goals placed on several residential streets. None have been noticed on routes more heavily traveled.
"Kids playing basketball at the end of a cul-de-sac is one thing. Putting up a skateboard ramp in the middle of Main Street is another," White told the committee.
Berryville has an ordinance banning people from obstructing streets and sidewalks by placing objects within the rights of way. Yet police don't use the ordinance to prohibit basketball goals in streets. That's because goals typically aren't positioned in a way that obstructs vehicle or pedestrian movements, the report shows.
It stands to reason that "if a car can be parked in the same right of way and not be considered an obstruction, then a basketball goal or other play equipment would also not be deemed an obstruction," the report reads.
Another factor to take into consideration, White said, is whether recreational equipment in streets hinders the movement of large vehicles such as snowplows and garbage and construction trucks.
While the bases of portable basketball goals usually are placed away from where vehicles travel on streets, goals themselves are elevated and extend outward, White said. Larger vehicles sometimes have gotten caught on those extensions, he mentioned.
The council could ban playing in streets altogether. Town Manager Keith Dalton said such a ban wouldn't be popular.
Harrison and White both said they believe that playing in streets either should be allowed or banned outright.
"When you carve out exceptions, people find more exceptions," White said.
Committee member Kara Rodriguez asked how often police hear complaints. Two or three times per year, White replied. Most are about the noise rather than the playing itself, he said.
"Let's just keep it on our radar screen," Harrison said.
